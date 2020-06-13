Free COVID-19 antibody testing offered Sunday

Kerr County residents can now get free COVID-19 antibody testing thanks to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.
On Sunday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Knights of Columbus will be hosting a blood drive at Notre Dame Catholic Church and as part of the blood donation to the STB&TC blood bank, antibody testing will also be conducted as a “thank you” for the much-need blood donation.
According to the STB&TC website, blood donations are by appointment only and test results will be sent within 14 days of testing.
“The antibody test is not a diagnostic test. It is not intended for people who are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and does not check for the presence of the virus,” the website stated.
Appointments can be made online at www.southtexasblood.org under the “Schedule Now” drop down menu.
Due to the current coronavirus situation there will be special precautions including social distancing measures and others that are covered on the following website: https://southtexasblood.org/coronavirus.
