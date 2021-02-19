Garbage collection resumes today

Republic Services will resume garbage collections today and start with Thursday’s route.
There will not be any recycling collections today or next week. Residents who will receive garbage collections today can utilize their recycling cart for any extra garbage they may have generated.
This opportunity will be available next Thursday as well. Please ensure that carts are placed at least three feet apart.
For residents who receive garbage collections on either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, Republic Services will start those routes on their regular scheduled day next week.
Those residents can also utilize recycling carts for extra garbage, but they must be placed three feet apart. As mentioned above, there will not be any recycling collections today or next week.
In addition to Republic Services residential routes starting back up today, their commercial routes will do the same. The commercial routes will initially focus on servicing accounts that are located on premises with multi dwelling units, nursing homes, and other establishments they feel may need immediate service.
Be advised that this is a courtesy notice on behalf of Republic Services. For questions regarding commercial accounts, please contact Republic Services at 1-830-522-3062.
