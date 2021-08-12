Preparing for the unthinkable

There was no real emergency at Ingram Middle School recently when the campus appeared crowded with emergency vehicles and officers entering and exiting the building.
Lt. Paramedic Monty Johnson of the Kerrville Fire Department recently led a group of local emergency responders through “Active Shooter Training,” using a section of the Ingram Middle School.
The official name of the training is “Active Attack Integrated Response (AAIR).”
Johnson said the training included local personnel from Kerrville Fire Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Police Department and Ingram Police Department, plus officers from the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad County Emergency Medical Service.
“Two of the participants are dispatchers at KCSO and KPD. They talk to us when we are responding to events, and this helps them understand what we’re doing,” he said.
He said the recent exercise held in Ingram included 16 law enforcement and emergency responder personnel.
Johnson is an adjunct instructor with the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), which was founded following the incident at Columbine High School in 1999. ALERRT is grant-funded by and partners with Texas State University in San Marcos.
“We used a section of Ingram Middle School where we could turn spaces into an airport terminal and a nightclub and a school setting; and try to make the exercises as realistic as possible,” Johnson said, “including putting the responders under as much stress as possible.”
Johnson said, for example, if there was an active shooter situation at ITM Middle School, everyone in this area would be responding including detectives, game wardens and Department of Public Safety officers who were available.
“In the past, we would have cordoned off the area and waited to go in after the Special Operations Unit arrived. Now, our law enforcement professionals are trained to push to the threat to stop the killing and then switch gears to work on getting firefighters and paramedics to these victims to start treating life-threatening injuries and evacuate patients to the hospitals,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to have every patient evacuated within the first 20 minutes.”
In this recent training, he said they set up six scenarios, and participants worked them all, more than once.
“They get the concept after the first two times, and it’s chaotic. They do it again and they get better. We add more stress, and they do it again and again.”
The important questions and steps include determining who needs to go first to the hospital and “triage” the most critical patients. They have to get them out of the situation in the order those patients need to go to the hospital, and as fast as possible.
Johnson said to make the training situation more realistic, he called on friends with Tivy High School football player boys who were willing to be “victims” with realistic fake wounds. They were asked to play their parts while paramedics put tourniquets on them (which Johnson said hurts when done right), and repeatedly, until the responders got it right.
He said the law enforcement participants also trained that day on tourniquets, not just the medical personnel.
Everyone was expected to experience the stress levels and time limitations; and every “student” being trained was graded on their response ability and timing on a post-test.
“People may not know, if a person is shot or injured at their femoral artery, that person can totally bleed out and die in two minutes,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they took an ambulance to the exercise to make the training realistic.
He said this group is learning to work together as a “Rescue Task Force” with fire, medical and law enforcement working as a team.
Officially this is called an Active Attack Integrated Response.
Johnson said this is the first time this training has been held here, and it will happen again.
To illustrate the importance of this training, he gave the real-life local example of the man who shot a woman at Walmart and fled across Kerrville to the movie theater and barricaded himself in.
“If the theater had been open that day, it could have been a very different scenario,” Johnson said. “This training is recognized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the national standard for ‘active shooter training’.”
Johnson did note that while 16 area personnel are more ready to respond to active shooter situations now, after this recent local training class, in pre-COVID times and conditions, the same training class could have included 40-plus students and up to six instructors.
Johnson said, “We also have started training other trainers in this class curriculum, so they in turn can train other students in like classes.”
“And now we have a local ‘Active Threat Committee;’ and we will be doing future training sessions, including at the old Hal Peterson Middle School now that it’s vacant. It’s unfortunate that we have to do this type of training, but with all that’s happened recently, you can’t count out the possibility of this kind of event.”
He said the ALERRT “curriculum” and training system is all funded through Texas State University, and is provided free to the “users.”
Johnson credited the success of the program to the “good relationships we have with the police departments and sheriffs’ offices.”
