Fifer details ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ for MOWW

Clifton Fifer, well-known local storyteller, poet, and history buff, was the guest speaker at the March meeting of Hill Country Chapter- Military Order of the World Wars. Clifton was designated a Living Treasure by the Dietert Center in 2019 and named Citizen of the Year for 2021 by the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce.
He gave an interesting and entertaining presentation about the famous Buffalo Soldiers, their history, traditions and even some of their songs. Contrary to popular myth, the name “buffalo soldiers” was conferred on the African American members of the U.S. Army by native Americans for their bravery and prowess in battle and not so much from their physical appearance.
Those were qualities the native Americans attributed to the highly respected and admired buffalo, hence the name for the soldiers.
Some units of that unique group served at places such as Ft. McKavett, in Menard County, during the Indian Wars.
Other locations where they were garrisoned were Fort Lancaster and Fort Concho. Another interesting fact related by Fifer was that the first African American soldier to be awarded the Medal of Honor after the Civil War was earned by Sgt. Emanuel Stance of the Ninth Cavalry while stationed at Fort McKavett for freeing a captive child, preventing an assault on a wagon train and capturing 15 horses.
Clifton displayed an array of items that were typical of the possessions of the buffalo soldiers, including eating utensils, a sewing kit, referred to as a “housewife,” a bugle, several uniform articles, boots and spurs. He regaled the group with songs sung by the soldiers and played a beautiful and haunting melody on a native American flute.
Following the presentation, Fifer answered questions from the audience. The members of Hill Country Chapter thoroughly enjoyed a most informative history lesson about the Buffalo Soldiers.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization. MOWW focuses on patriotism, youth leadership activities, law enforcement, homeland security and other outreach programs. Membership is open to current and former officers of the uniformed services and their spouses, children and grandchildren.
For more information, contact Hill Country Chapter Commander, Col. Norm Wells at (830) 895-0788. Additional information and an application for membership can be found at the MOWW website: www.moww. org.
