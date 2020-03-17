Prime Metal Buildings & Components to open first HC location in Kerrville summer of 2020

Prime Metal Buildings & Components announces that it will open its first Texas Hill Country location off Harper Road in Kerrville summer of 2020.
Headquartered in Dublin, Texas, Prime Metal Buildings & Components is a family owned-operated metal building and building component manufacturer and supplier that has been in business for more than 20 years. The Kerrville location will be Prime’s fourth retail location in the state of Texas; the additional retail stores are located in Dublin, Dumas, and Bridgeport.
“We are looking forward to expanding into the Texas Hill Country and are eager to be a part of the Kerrville community,” Co-owner and COO Austin Brown states. “It is our hope that by providing builders the opportunity to purchase manufacturer-direct, we will be able to save them valuable time and money while supplying them with the top-quality building components they need to do their jobs efficiently.”
The 20,000-square-foot Prime store and components shop will offer pre-engineered, bolt-together metal buildings, metal building components for weld-up construction, and metal roofing material. The company’s goal is to fill a void in the market and deliver metal building products with exceptional quality and service.
Prime’s design and manufacturing capabilities set the company apart from the competition. With a full-blown design department, Prime helps customers take their ideas and create an efficient metal building design. Prime manufactures all three of the main building components (sheets and trim, purlin, structural framing) under the Prime brand. Prime’s employees take pride in putting their “Made in the U.S.A.” stamp on the products.
Prime will provide a 24-hour turn-around on sheet metal and trim orders at their new Kerrville location. More information about Prime Metal Buildings & Components and the products that will be offered at the Kerrville location can be found at www.primebldg.com.
Details regarding the grand opening of Prime Metal Buildings & Components in Kerrville can be found on the company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/primebldg and the website address is www.primebldg.com for more information.
