Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on illegal dumping of dead fallow deer

Kerr County Animal Services, in conjunction with Exotic Wildlife Association, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife-Game Wardens are investigating the illegal dumping of five deceased fallow deer on State Highway 41, in Kerr County.
The deer are believed to have been dumped sometime during the night of February 11, 2022 or during the early morning hours of February 12, 2022.
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000.00 that leads to the arrest and/or the indictments of person(s) responsible for this crime. Only tips reported to Kerr County Crime Stoppers are eligible to remain anonymous and are eligible for the cash reward. Tipsters can report anonymously by calling 830-896-8477, on the web at www.kerrtips.com , or by using our P3 Tip app for smart phones.
