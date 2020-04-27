Sheriff: 'If you assault a peace officer, we will find you'

A manhunt that began in San Antonio on Saturday ended this afternoon in Kerrville when multiple agencies located and arrested Randy Ray Rios, Jr., of Kerrville, who is suspected injuring two Windcrest Police Department officers during a traffic stop.
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said Rios reportedly struck and injured the two Windcrest Police Department officers Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and fled the scene.
It was believed Rios would be returning to the Kerrville area, Hierholzer said.
Later that afternoon, according to Hierholzer, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division was contacted by the U.S. Marshal Service in San Antonio.
“They (U.S. Marshals) advised us they were looking for a wanted subject, Randy Rios,” Hierholzer said. “Rios was wanted for aggravated assault on a public servant and forgery.”
Hierholzer said the information was passed on to patrol deputies.
“On Monday, April 27, (KCSO) Sgt. Clint Massingill observed a vehicle traveling on Ranchero Road and saw that Rios was a passenger,” Hierholzer said.
Acting on the reported siting of Rios by Massigill, Hierholzer said KCSO deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division troopers, Kerrville Police Department officers and U.S. Marshals stopped the vehicle in which Rios observed traveling in the 300 block of Quinlan St., Hierholzer said.
Rios was apprehended and taken into custody. Bruno Pina, an occupant in the vehicle, was also arrested during the traffic stop on an outstanding drug possession warrant and a weapons offense warrant.
A third suspect, Trenton Ford, also wanted in Windcrest, tried to flee from officers locally, but was also taken into custody without incident at 5:30 p.m., Hierholzer said.
“If you assault a peace officer, we will find you and we will use all our manpower to do so. In this case, the wanted subject gave up peacefully. If he would not have, we were prepared to use what ever force that would have been necessary to take him into custody," Hierholzer said.
All three suspects have been booked in the Kerr County Jail and await arraignment.
