Peterson Health does it again

Peterson Health announced this week that it has been recognized as a 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient. This distinction places Peterson Health among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.
It also marks the seventh year in a row they have received this recognition. Peterson Health is one of only six healthcare organizations in the State of Texas to achieve this streak.
Peterson credits its patient and employee-centered culture for the accolades it receives. This award is the latest in a string of national and state-level recognition. “When you do the right things for the community you serve, great things happen and recognition follows,” said Tim Rye, Peterson’s chief strategic development officer. “Audrey Ducker, director of patient experience, and her team have been instrumental in this achievement. They work hard to ensure that everyone who enters the facility receives compassionate and person-centered care.”
Cory Edmondson, president and CEO states, “At Peterson Health we strive to be the best at everything we do. Whether it be quality of care, patient safety, or patient experience our goal is to always be in the top 10 percent nationally. Being recognized by Healthgrades as the top 10 percent for patient experience validates all the hard work and dedication of the Peterson team across our organization. I’m incredibly proud to lead such a devoted group of people. They love what they do and it shows with every patient and family interaction.”
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering patients discharged from January 2021 through December 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 419 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital, from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.
“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment to prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.