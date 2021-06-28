Salvation Army back-to-school-help registration slated July 6-9

The Salvation Army of Kerrville has “Registration” for families who need assistance to send their children back to school for the 2021-22 school year.
Registration will be held July 6-9 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center from 9 a.m. to noon daily.
To qualify, child(ren) must be enrolled in a Kerr County school (public or private) in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12th. To register, parent/guardian will need to bring and provide photo I.D., proof of address, proof of Kerr County residence, current SNAP (food stamps) letter, and proof of enrollment in school. Enrollment in school can be provided with last report card or confirmation of enrollment in a Kerr County school. For questions on how to register, contact 257-3620.
Individuals and/or businesses interested in “adopting” buses to help local families, can do so by visiting the Salvation Army Kerrville Kroc Center, located at 201 Holdsworth Drive, or contact 315-5762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.