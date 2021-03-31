‘Helpers & Heroes’

Three days of “Appreciation Lunches and Suppers” were served last week to City of Kerrville and KPUB staffers in recognition of their hard work during the recent Arctic storm and its aftermath.
Kerrville City Council members were aided by Kim Meismer of the city staff in organizing the three free meals that were served.
“We planned and offered the meals to all the city and KPUB employees, the utility workers, road crews, emergency responders, library staff, all of them,” Kerrville Councilwoman Judy Eychner said. “Kim sent out invitations to the entire staff of the city and KPUB; and took reservations. We had about 125 people say they wanted to come.”
She said they booked the Louise Hays Park Pavilion for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week, March 24-26. And when they put out the word about their plans, they had at least eight different entities that donated money to their cause, about $3,500 total.
“We purchased the meat for the hamburgers at H-E-B, and Buzzie from the local barbecue restaurant offered the use of his trailer, and ordered most of our other supplies, like hamburger buns, from his suppliers,” Eychner said.
She said they served their guests “drive-through style,” with their bagged lunches or suppers organized to include hamburgers – cooked by Buzzie - with condiments, coleslaw, chips, brownies, and drinks.
“And it worked well for everybody,” Eychner said.
She said when teachers at Starkey and Tally Elementary Schools heard about what council members had planned, some teachers had their students create handmade thank-you notes, to tell the honorees how much their hard work during and after the winter storm was appreciated.
So every sack lunch or supper also included a handmade thank-you card, too.
“We couldn’t have done this without all the other volunteers. We had about 12 on Wednesday, about 15 on Thursday and about 22 on Friday. And the council members did the serving,” Eychner said.
She said the “workers” took turns meeting each vehicle and driver when they pulled up, to ask how many meals they needed.
Some of the city staffers were designated drivers from an office where they were picking up the meals for a group.
She said they served the meal to go at lunchtime on Wednesday and Friday; and at supper time on Thursday.
“We served about 125 lunches on Wednesday, and about the same number on Friday at lunch. And on Thursday we gave out about 55 sack suppers,” she said.
“They came in fire trucks and bucket trucks. It was quite a sight,” Eychner said. “And a couple from Fredericksburg stopped to ask what we were doing. When we told her, the wife said she was going to tell the officials in Fredericksburg about how we were treating our city and electrical workers so well, they ought to do something like this, too.”
