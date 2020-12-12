December is ‘National Diabetes Month’

It’s both a positive and a negative thing for the Kerr County area that when Dr. Toni L. Terry, endocrinologist, was hired as a new physician at Peterson Medical Associates, her available appointments for patients dealing with diabetes got full immediately and have stayed that way.
She and her staff are literally so booked each workday that, starting the first week she was on the job, her staff has to continually tell hopeful new patients on the phone that they have no openings.
It’s a sign of the prevalence of diabetes among Kerrville area residents, and that’s the “down side.”
The program at PMA is full now, but Terry’s work includes “diabetes education” by referral for adults who are new or established with the diagnosis.
Terry has been at Peterson Regional Medical Center’s PMA facility a little more than 18 months.
“An endocrinologist in Bandera retired; and I got new and added patients from Mason, Sonora and Leakey,” she said. “It’s very much Hill Country coverage, a huge cachement area.”
She said PRMC has a nine-county region and that includes patients from Uvalde, Medina and Boerne.
“I see a large mix of both Type I and Type 2 diabetes patients, especially because there are a lot of geriatric patients.
“It’s exciting to treat this now with the available technology and the new medications. We have tools that really improve patients’ care.”
Terry said referrals she gets are often from the hospital side, and concern patients with infections.
“Those patients generally feel something is wrong or they become ill; and their diabetes could be diagnosed at the hospital. Then they are referred to me.”
At her office on the PRMC campus, Terry works with Courtney Borkowski, LVN; Phyllis Secraw, R.N./CDE; Amy Hernandez, M.A.; and Amanda Chmylak, L.V.N.
Terry said the next closest endocrinology specialists are in San Antonio. And all pediatric diabetic patients must see their specialists in San Antonio.
Terry said she’s working with the administration at PRMC to try to recruit another endocrinologist, to add to the PMA staff.
One drawback, she said, is that medical training in this specialty requires a doctor wanting to specialize in this to “be sponsored” and there’s a limit to the number of available and willing “sponsors.” So there are not many new endocrinologists graduating each year.
And, she added, for those who enter this field, their first choice is not often to practice in a rural community.
Endocrinologists in training start with direct patient care and work with someone who can help train them, she said. And then there’s a test at the end of the training, to be certified.
In Terry’s case, she said she first was a more general “internist.”
“And of all the cases I worked on, I had the most interest in endocrinology. I had a two- to three-year fellowship after internal medicine, with the majority of my studies in diabetes, and the rest in other ‘endo-‘ diseases.”
Overview
“Diabetes mellitus” refers to a group of diseases that affect how the human body uses blood sugar (glucose), according to the Mayo Clinic. Glucose is vital to one’s health because it's an important source of energy for the cells that make up the muscles and tissues. It's also the brain's main source of fuel.
The underlying cause of diabetes varies by type. But, no matter what type of diabetes one has, it can lead to excess sugar in the blood. Too much sugar in the blood can lead to serious health problems.
Chronic diabetes conditions include Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes symptoms vary depending on how much the blood sugar is elevated. Some people, especially those with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, may sometimes not experience symptoms. In Type 1 diabetes, symptoms tend to come on quickly and be more severe.
Some of the signs and symptoms of Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes are increased thirst; frequent urination; extreme hunger; unexplained weight loss; presence of ketones in the urine (ketones are a byproduct of the breakdown of muscle and fat that happens when there's not enough available insulin); fatigue; irritability; blurred vision; slow-healing sores; and frequent infections, such as gums or skin infections and vaginal infections.
Insulin is a hormone that comes from a gland situated behind and below the stomach (pancreas). The pancreas secretes insulin into the bloodstream. The insulin circulates, enabling sugar to enter your cells. Insulin lowers the amount of sugar in your bloodstream.
As your blood sugar level drops, so does the secretion of insulin from your pancreas.
Glucose — a sugar — is a source of energy for the cells that make up muscles and other tissues. Glucose comes from two major sources: food and your liver. Sugar is absorbed into the bloodstream, where it enters cells with the help of insulin. Your liver stores and makes glucose. When your glucose levels are low, such as when you haven't eaten in a while, the liver breaks down stored glycogen into glucose to keep your glucose level within a normal range.
Need for more specialists
Terry said more doctors trained in this specialty are needed because “we all have bad habits.”
She said Diabetes, both Types 1 and 2, can happen at any age. And both types are being diagnosed earlier now.
“Fewer patients are diagnosed with Type 1. People think that’s only something young people get. But people can have this onset at any age,” Terry said.
She said sometimes there are no symptoms. Diabetes is generally found through laboratory results, after glucose/A1c test, either a finger-stick or a lab test.
