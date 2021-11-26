‘Friends’ donate $250,000 to library

The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library have committed $250,000 to help fund the renovation of the Schreiner/Schellhase Mansion on the library campus. The mansion will house the new Heart of the Hills Heritage Center. The mission of the Heritage Center is to collect, preserve, interpret, and promote the cultural heritage and history of Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country through exhibits, educational activities and special events.
Kerr County is one of only six of 254 counties in Texas with no museum or heritage center. The Heart of the Hills facility will remedy this with a uniquely architecturally designed and thoughtfully created museum to engage entire families about our extensive history.
The exhibits will use advanced technology mixed with hands-on displays and interactive components. Some exhibits will feature holographic images of historic figures that describe their experiences and struggles of life in the early Hill Country. In addition, touchscreen-activated narratives depicting the geologic history of the region are planned along with other unique and state-of-the-art exhibits.
The $250,000 from the Friends of the Library will complete the necessary funding so construction can begin soon. Completion is estimated to take 12 to 18 months.
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library and promoting literacy in our community.
The bookstore will be open on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special holiday sale.
The Friends welcome new members. Individual memberships are $15 and family memberships are $25. They are hosting their annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, starting at 3:15 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Butt-Holdsworth Library. Refreshments will be served.
