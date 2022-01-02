Local care worker charged with sex assault

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha recently announced the arrest of a 30-year-old female care worker charged with sexual assault of a child following an extensive investigation.
“On Nov. 26, patrol deputies responded to the Hill Country Youth Ranch for a report of a staff member having alleged inappropriate contact with child victims that reside on the ranch,” Leitha said. “The investigation led to the identification of the suspect, Alexandra Galindo, 30, who was a direct care ‘house parent,’ which is a live-in supervisor. Galindo lived in a cabin for children that are living full time and going to school at HCYR, for the past three years.”
According to Leitha, the ensuing investigation revealed digital evidence of Galindo having romantic and sexual relationships with at least two children between the ages of 13-15 years old.
“Digital evidence was also uncovered showing inappropriate non-sexual relationships with multiple other children where she was providing alcohol, nicotine vape pens, and narcotics to the children,” Leitha said.
After Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division investigators applied for an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony, Galindo was arrested in Tom Green County, Leitha said.
Galindo was taken into custody with KCSO CID investigators and Texas Rangers, however the investigation continued.
“CID investigators were able to uncover more evidence showing Galindo’s dark, and unbelievable interactions with these adolescent children,” Leitha said. “After further investigation of materials in the case, KCSO CID chose to seek a separate warrant for the offense of sexual performance of a child, a second-degree felony.
“The second warrant was issued for the preservation and dignity of the State of Texas and that immediate risk and danger to children Galindo’s behavior posed.
“The warrant was issued, and Galindo was taken into custody without incident on a $100,000 bond. Galindo was extradited back to Kerr County.”
Galindo was released after posting bond on Dec. 23, after a week in custody.
