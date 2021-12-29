KCSO arrests three on human smuggling charges

A routine traffic stop by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies resulted in the arrest of suspected human smugglers and their boss.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 during routine patrol on Interstate 10 when his attention was drawn to a vehicle that passed him and the driver was reportedly having difficulties keeping the vehicle within its lane of travel each time it passed over a bump in the roadway.
“The vehicle, a dark colored sport utility, was sagging low from the weight inside,” Leitha said. “The Deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near mile marker 517 of Interstate 10. The Deputy quickly recognized six additional occupants the rear, two of which were being concealed inside the rear cargo area of the sport utility vehicle.”
According to Leitha, the six occupants in the rear were confirmed to be illegal immigrants and were recently picked up near the Mexico-Texas border and were destined for a location in Boerne.
“The driver and the passenger both admitted to jointly taking part in the transportation of illegal immigrants,” Leitha said. “According to information gained during the investigation, the suspects driving were to be paid after delivering the illegal immigrants to the final destination in Boerne.”
Leitha said the driver, Juan Carlos Javier, Jr., 20, of Spring, Texas, and the passenger, Humberto Alejandro Contreras, 20, also of Spring, Texas, were taken into custody and charged with human smuggling.
Leitha said the KCSO Special Investigations Unit responded to assist with the investigation.
“With the use of interviews, along with the help of the digital forensics unit, SIU successfully identified a third suspect, Anthony Plata Albiter, 21, of Spring, Texas,” Leitha said. “It is believed Albiter arranged the smuggling event, and was awaiting the delivery of the six illegal immigrants to his location in Boerne, Texas.”
Leitha said an arrest warrant was requested and received on Albiter.
The KCSO SIU successfully set up a meeting with Albiter and arrested him hours later near downtown Kerrville along with assistance by KCSO patrol deputies, Leitha said.
Albiter was taken into custody on six counts of human smuggling on Dec. 21 and remains in custody on bonds totaling $325,000.
Javier was also booked in the Kerr County Jail and faces two counts of human smuggling. Javier is being held on bonds totaling $175,000.
Contreras was released on a $75,000 surety bond and faces one count of human smuggling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.