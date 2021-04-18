Early voting begins April 19 for city election

The City of Kerrville will hold an election May 1 to fill two council seats; and early voting begins Monday, April 19.
Councilwoman Kim Clarkson is running unopposed for re-election to Place 2.
Councilman Gary Cochrane, Place 1, chose not to run for re-election.
The two candidates for that seat are Roman Garcia and Mary Ellen Summerlin.
The last day to apply for a ballot-by-mail is Tuesday, April 20, and the voters’ applications to get that ballot must be received by the issuing office at the Kerr County Courthouse by that April 20 date.
The last day to return a completed ballot by mail is Saturday, May 1; and it must be received by election officials by that date.
In-person and early and election day voting will be held all in one place, at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St., Kerrville. Curbside voting is available.
Early voting is offered April 19-23 and 26-27. Most of those days, April 21-23 and 26-27, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extended hours are offered April 19 and 20, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day voting on May 1 will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Take a photo ID with you, and your voter registration card.
Kerrville is a home-rule city with a charter, and a city council/manager form of government.
Council’s duties include appointing the city manager; overseeing the city manager and the direction of the city; approving the city budget and tax rate; setting salaries and benefits for city employees; passing ordinances and resolutions; and appointing members to advisory boards.
The League of Women Voters – Hill Country Texas provides a comparison of candidates online at www.VOTE411.org.
Sample ballots and other information is available from the Kerr County Elections Department online at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
