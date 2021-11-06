As word began to spread Friday morning of a fatal traffic accident the night before that claimed the life of Tivy senior David Palestrant, a member of the Antler Football team, local Texas Emergency Services Chaplain Ada Kay Brown organized a prayer vigil and walk at Antler Stadium Friday afternoon, only hours before the Tivy team was to play their final game of the season.
A social media post, along with calls to Tivy High School Coach David Jones and school administration by Brown yielded a tremendous response of football players, students, parents and community members looking to ease their grief and remember Palestrant.
Jones and many members of the Tivy staff were in attendance was well.
“The guys up here (football team) have gone through an incredible amount of struggles, but they have stuck together. They have never wavered and they never flinched,” Jones said. “Thank you for supporting them. Thank you for being a family for them. Guys, I want you to know you are loved and cared about by everybody here.”
Brown invited students and family members to share stories about Palestrant and many chose to do so.
“David was always a guy that would bring a happy vibe to a room. At our team dinners, he was always a happy guy,” senior runningback Fisher Middleton said. “He meant a lot to us.”
Middleton said he played both football and baseball with Palestrant for as long as he can remember, beginning at Little League Tee Ball.
“He never had a down personality. I love him for that and I’m going to miss him,” Middleton said. “Please pray for him and his family.”
Senior offensive lineman Travis Priddy said he met Palestrant in sixth grade.
“We were feuding and always bumping heads,” Priddy said. “But, honestly, that’s what made us have such a strong friendship in the end. He always had my back and I always had his.”
Priddy said he could always count on Palestrant for a ride when he needed one, provide a place to lay his head and “put food in my belly.”
“He was one of the greatest friends I ever had and it stinks to see him go,” Priddy said. “Right now, let’s love and support each other and be there for somebody, because David would be there for you.”
Antler receiver Desnic Houston echoed Middleton’s statement.
“Fisher hit the nail right on the head. David was always a happy guy,” Houston said. “He always brought joy to the room and lit up the sidelines for us.”
Houston said Palestrant was known for having “good snacks,” but more so for being inspirational.
“David was the guy that everyone wanted to be like,” Houston said. “Losing a friend like that, a brother, a son … it’s tough on all of us. Some of us were closer to David than others, but we all had our own relationship with him.”
Houston thanked the more than 200 people that attended the impromptu prayer vigil, saying “David would have loved this if he was here to see it.”
Tivy linebacker Gavin Truelock spoke of the impact that Palestrant had on those around him.
“You can see the impact that David had on the community. Just look around. I have never seen anything like this before, ever,” Truelock said.
Trulock said Palestrant’s impact was immense and radiated throughout the community through his positive personality.
“All of you have seen how our season has gone so far, but even the games that we were losing pretty bad, David was on the sidelines screaming, yelling, cheering for us, because he was excited and he loved us and we loved him,” Truelock said. “He’s going to be missed dearly, not just by the football team, but everyone here.”
One female student said she met Palestrant in elementary school and considered him a dear friend.
“In my sophomore year, I had rough, serious surgery. I couldn’t move for several days,” she said. “David was one of the only two people that came and saw me during my recovery time. I was at home for a week and a half, because I couldn’t get up, and David brought me ice cream. He brought me flowers. He sat with me for two to three hours, trying to make me laugh, despite how much that hurt. His presence made me feel so much better.”
She said that Palestrant was one of her biggest supporters, biggest advocate and biggest fan.
“He always did whatever he could to help lift everyone up, no matter how well he did or didn’t know you,” she said. “I’m going to miss that uplifting spirit and how he always saw the best in people. We lost something amazing in him. No one is ever going to be able to fill that void … at least in my heart.”
After sharing their stories, those in attendance walked a memorial lap around the stadium and ended the ceremony by writing messages on balloons and releasing them to honor Palestrant.
But before the crowd began to disperse, Houston shared a message from the team the captures the heart and strength of this year’s Tivy Antler Football team.
“I just want you to know that the football team is going to remain right here on the ’T’ for you,” Houston said. “If you need to talk. If you need a hug, the football team is here and we have your back.”
Later that night, the Antlers took the field, with memories of Palestrant in their heart and physical reminders of him on the sideline.
While Friday night’s game ended the team’s season with a 24-7 loss to Alamo Heights, the team and their coaching staff should be commended on the character, strength and positive example they have all shown in what has been a tumultuous and emotional year for all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.