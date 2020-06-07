KACC, MOWA open for visitors featuring new exhibits and artists

Ready to leave the house and see some colorful, inspiring and entertaining art?
Directors at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center and Museum of Western Art are ready to host you.
Executive Director Lanza Teague and her staff, board and volunteers are hoping the residents in the Kerrville area and visitors returning to the Hill Country are looking for some artistic and colorful entertainment.
As an opening move, many weeks after the virus shutdown, the leaders of the nonprofit KACC have three galleries populated with colorful art – much of it for sale.
They also have created an online show of the art that is currently displayed, so area residents can see a bit of what they have been missing for weeks.
“We opened May 14 with our annual Gourd Show in the Cornels Gallery,” Teague said. “And in the Derby Gallery we have ‘Art by Barbara Cooledge.’ And the third exhibit is ‘From Realism to Surrealism: a Lovelace Family Art Exhibit’.”
Teague said the third one is a family group of mother Monika Lovelace, and her children, son Gary and daughter Jennifer Lovelace-Rosas.
“The show is a tribute to Monika’s father and their grandfather who also was an artist. Artistic talent runs rampant through that family,” Teague said.
Monika paints mainly landscapes. Gary’s art has a fairytale feel, Teague said, adding it would be at home in Renaissance fairs. Jennifer’s art includes more abstracts and “representational” style.
A collage on display is a tribute to their relative, Gerhard Brauer, 1917-2011, who was a painter in Germany and the Palatinate.
“The family in Kerrville previously asked if they could rent a gallery – before we closed for about two months – and have a show for the public,” Teague said.
“We have their artwork displayed, but we won’t hold a reception for awards right now for the Gourd Show or any of it. That’s more ‘public gathering’ than most people are comfortable with,” she said. “And that’s a shame because we don’t get to see the artists’ reactions when we present their awards.”
The Annual Southwest Gourd Fine Art Show, the 15th this year, is the second largest show that the KACC hosts; and noted most of the displayed entries also are for sale.
“For some people, gourds are just for birdhouses. Every year I’m amazed at what those artists can turn a vegetable into, to make it a fine work of art,” she said. “Some have shown year after year, and their abilities have grown or their styles have changed.”
This year the Gourd Show includes two local artists, Sharon Harrison of Ingram; and Sherry Nelson of Mountain Home.
Teague said Cooledge is a local artist who previously entered her artwork in two KACC shows.
Cooledge said she works mostly in pastels or oil paints, depending on her subjects.
“The subjects of some of my art are actual objects, that I got from my family or are owned by family members,” she said, indicating the paintings of decorated tea cups or saucers or other objects in her current show.
“I want my work to be different, the objects with minimal background.”
Planning
Teague said she and her staff generally schedule their exhibit calendar about one year in advance. They usually plan show requests to go out to artists and art clubs by late May and request answers back by June 30. So they are working now on artists submissions for 2021. And most exhibits are scheduled to be four to five weeks long.
They also look each year at what “traveling shows” might be available to come here.
The KACC Gift Shop is supplied year-round by artist submissions. Those items are identified by artist and handled as commission sales.
There’s a similar set-up for art sales from each exhibit when items are for sale.
“We try to keep a good balance between locals and some other artists’ works that local residents normally don’t see, to keep it interesting,” Teague said.
She said she stayed home for about two months recently, because of the virus, and got very tired of it.
“Now, about COVID, we’re taking a ‘wait and see’ approach about gatherings here.”
Residents should check the website at www.kacckerrville.com for a video overview of exhibits; and for links for the individual art pieces in each of the current exhibits. There are photos of each piece of art in those groups.
“In KACC’s world, using the web discourages people from coming in. We rely on people visiting in person and buying art pieces; and putting money in our donation jar and visiting the Gift Shop.”
If you visit, keep a respectful distance from others.
The KACC is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, at 228 Earl Garrett downtown. Call 895-2911 for information.
Museum of Western Art
The Museum of Western Art in Kerrville, at 1550 Bandera Hwy., is open to visitors again at regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
MOWA is a “world-class facility providing the opportunity for all to relive Western Heritage through great Western art.”
Visit the website at www.museumofwesternart.com for information.
The permanent collection includes sculptures and paintings from nationally and internationally recognized artists, plus artifacts and objects related to Western history.
MOWA hosts temporary exhibits year-round. The current exhibit is “Men to Match My Mountains: Works from the L. D. ‘Brink’ Brinkman Foundation Collection.”
This collection is housed and managed by MOWA, after the late Harvey Brinkman spent many years buying Western art he believed worthy of the genre.
Each has some imagery or tie to Western subjects. While the artists are from varied backgrounds and places, Brinkman recognized in each one a relationship to the West, and other art, in their works, according to Executive Director Dr. Darrell Beauchamp.
The exhibit shows 120 works in all the galleries. The “namesake piece” was painted in 1875 by Harvey O. Young, but this collection includes a variety of mediums and subjects, including the Hill Country and Kerrville scenes by artist G. Harvey (Gerald Harvey Jones), who began his art career in Kerrville and created and printed the Brinkmans’ Christmas cards for years.
Beauchamp said Harvey was influenced by Edouard Corles who painted Paris scenes; and Brinkman recognized that influence and bought works of both men. Others include Porfirio Salinas’ bluebonnets and other subjects, and the “Color of Horses” series by Darol Dickinson, commissioned for a book of the same name.
This exhibit opened April 3, and, as the virus changed some plans, parts of it are extended to Aug. 1.
Adding to the schedule June 19-Aug. 1 are the sculptures – both wooden and bronze – of Gene Zesch of Mason, a sculptor of Western “cowboy characters” and old West figures.
Titled “I see we’re going to have to tighten our belts again,” his sculptures are entertaining – with captions – as well as instructive art-wise.
After August, Beauchamp has scheduled the art of Robert Pummill; followed by the “37th Annual Roundup” Sept. 25 through December.
“2020 was off to a good start for us, before the COVID virus. But we have full offerings now, including a Wild Wine Wednesday tonight, June 3. People can make a decision if they want to be in a small crowd,” he said.
“We’re going back to free ‘Family Saturdays,’ too,” he said, the last Saturday each month.
They also offer two remaining sessions of Western Art Camps for children, June 15-19 on “Western Heritage” and June 29-July 3 on “Science of the West,” 9 a.m.-12 noon, for $30 per session. Register at 896-2553 or (210) 296-1924. Darla Pfiester is education director.
Beauchamp said, “MOWA has had zero income since April, but the bills kept coming. We had many events scheduled to be held here, that cancelled. We’ve been trying to figure this out as we go, and not endanger anyone. But we’re trying to get back on track.”
They check the Texas Governor’s recommendations daily, and a staffer at a museum association checks every notice and passes on guidance to museum directors.
“We try to balance the recommendations locally. We got lemons and we’re trying to make lemonade,” he said.
Daily attendance day has varied, with parts of some days fairly busy, including some tourists coming back.
“I want to tell all of them we’re not closed. We’re doing ‘safe distancing’ and asking, ‘What brings you out today, and do you want us to wear masks?’ We’re rockin’; come see us.”
