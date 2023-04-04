Seeing how the magic happens

The “kitchen crew” (above) at Dietert Center prepares 300 meals a day that are delivered to clients around the county and another 100 meals to be served at the center’s Friendship Café located on Guadalupe Street. Left to right, Luisa Garza, Garrett VanTassel, and executive chef, Shonna Ebert. At left, for the past four years Meals on Wheels volunteer Stuart Pippin has delivered meals on several different routes each week. He also delivers meals in Ingram and Center Point.