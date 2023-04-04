Seeing how the magic happens

Last week the Dietert Center hosted its annual “ride-along” program during Community Champions Week. The experience allows community leaders from both business and government to see its impact on area seniors. Dietert Center’s program is part of a national Meals on Wheels network that supports the vital public and private partnership which provides millions of seniors around the country with essential services that help them remain healthier and independent while living at home.
“The week is designed to raise awareness for the growing number of older Americans facing both hunger and isolation. By participating in our ‘ride-along’ event participants become more aware of local issues and we hope will continue to support our efforts to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health for years to come,” said Brenda Thompson, executive director of the Dietert Center.
Dietert has 17 daily routes that run Monday through Friday. The more rural areas are served three days a week, and they have one client who lives in Mountain Home gets a single delivery each week with 20 meals included. Each of the 17 daily routes has up to 14 clients. When a weather alert goes out the volunteers prepare and deliver extra non-perishable items to help the clients should the roads make daily deliveries unsafe. Dietert Center has been the provider for Meals on Wheels in Kerr County for the past 53 years and currently prepares 65.000 meals annually.
“All of the food is prepared here at the center. We buy our food from Sysco or Ben E. Keith. Our executive chef Shonna Ebert has been with us for 14 years. She is an expert in looking for bargains. She runs a tight ship,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the center was able to serve corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day when other local restaurants could not get supplies.
“Shonna keeps the kitchen so clean you could eat off the floor,” Thompson added.
Thompson said there are between 60 and 80 volunteers who drive routes each week delivering the meals, which is back to pre-COVID numbers.
One of the volunteers, Stuart Pippin, has done all of the 17 routes at one time or another and he does multiple routes each week. He has delivered meals for the past four years.
“I’ve been on every single route. I come in and substitute when other volunteers are not available. The clients and other volunteers are part of my extended family. I’m a happy driver,” Pippin said.
One couple, both in their 90s, drive a regular route two days a week, Thompson said.
“There’s a lot of dedication. Even during the ice storm some the volunteers showed up, but we told them it was too dangerous,” she added.
Each morning the center has snacks for the volunteers so they come early and visit before starting their routes.
Each meal includes a main dish and accompanying vegetables, dessert, fruit, bread and milk. Special meals are available for diabetic clients. If needed, the food can be “machine altered” (cut-up) for clients. The kitchen crew takes care of the special needs lunches before the volunteers pick up the meals and attach special labeling so the volunteers can deliver the correct meal to the client.
In addition to delivering the meals, a very important part of the Meals on Wheels volunteer’s job is extending a lifeline by making actual contact with the client each day and making sure they are doing alright and don’t need any other assistance. At the end of each route the volunteer reports back to the center and passes on any unusual observations that can then be passed on to appropriate persons who can help the client.
Volunteer Shelly Pieper who delivers meals on Wednesdays added that she loves delivering the meals and the opportunity to visit briefly with those people on her route.
“I have actually become attached to some of these people and really look forward to seeing them each week,” Pieper said.
For more information on volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program call the center at (830) 792-4044 or contact Thompson online at brendathompson@dietertcenter.org or Paige Sumner, director of philanthropy at the center at paigesumner@dietertcenter. org.
For more information on the guidelines to qualify for the Meals on Wheels program call: (830) 896-8117
