Blackburn, McDaniel, local pastors pray for healing, strength and faith

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn welcomed guests to the inaugural City Hall Prayer Vigil Thursday afternoon by referring to the song “Standing in the need of payer.”
“Given what we are going through these days … the threat of the illness, the threat of death and the disruption of our lives and businesses … there is a real need to come together in prayer,” Blackburn said.
Zion Lutheran Pastor Mike Williams, Trinity Baptist Pastor John Wheat and Notre Dame Catholic Church Priest Father Rafael Duda joined Blackburn and City Manager Mark McDaniel in prayer in front of City Hall at noon Thursday, April 23.
Blackburn began the vigil by saying “Lord we need your help. I think about the people across this county who are suffering. I think about families who have been in their homes a long time … in some cases there is tension and in some cases there is trouble. Lord, I pray for those families. I pray for businesses. I pray for churches. I pray for our city in this time of disruption. We need your help.”
Williams prayed for comfort, strength and peace during the uncertainty surrounding the nation amid COVID-19 threats and asked the Lord to “Quiet my emotions so that I can be a beacon of healing love and peace to those in my sphere of influence who are overwhelmed by panic an fear.
Williams also looked to the future.
“When this ends, may we find that we have become more like the people we wanted to be, we were called to be, we hoped to be,” Williams said. “And may we stay that way, better for each other, better for our community, better for our nation and better for our Lord.”
Wheat began by saying he was grateful to be joining with “the men in this circle” in this season of prayer and “praying on behalf of the community, city, state and nation and even the world.”
“Lord, we are grateful that in these days, you have given us guidance and we are grateful that you have always pursued us and may we recognize the time that you have given us to pursue you in return,” Wheat prayed. “We pray specifically today for those in our community who are sick with this coronavirus. We pray, Lord, for their healing and for their quick recovery.
Wheat prayed for the effects of COVID-19 to be minimal in the Kerr County community.
“God, we trust and know that you have your hand in all of this and that you are going to make yourself known through all of this in the end,” Wheat said. “Lord, I stand here as a part of this prayer time today not with a prayer, not with five prayers, but with a common prayer that we are lifting up to you to continue to take care of us, give us guidance and meet your needs. We lift this to you today in Jesus’ name.”
Duda quoted from John’s Gospel.
“We read that God loves us so much that he gave his only Son,” Duda said. “Please, Lord, help us to remember we are loved. Help us to remember that we are not alone ever. Help us to feel that you are close. Help us to see each other.”
Duda prayed that while all of the citizens are separated through isolation from the virus, that individuals become united in community.
“Bless us. Help us to walk as one family, one city, one country and one world,” Duda said. “Help us to realize we are close and we walk together. Help us to see brother in our brother. Help us to love each other as you love us.”
Before saying the final prayer of the ceremony, McDaniel thanked the pastors who participated in the inaugural event, calling them “wonderful shepherds” and also welcomed the handful of citizens who gathered in Peterson Plaza to hear the prayer service.
“Lord, I thank you for these four wonderful people who joined us today in the spirit of all that is Holy, all that comes from you,” McDaniel prayed. “We know that you are in control, Lord, and we are not. This pandemic reminds us of that. We trust in you and we hope for a bright future, even brighter than before, because we know that you are the almighty God.”
McDaniel prayed for protection of the city’s first responders.
“Please watch over our firefighters, police officers, nurses, those folks that are on the front line risking, in fact, their lives to save us and protect us as we go through the coming days, weeks and perhaps even months, Lord,” McDaniel said. “It will not be easy. There will be a reopening, but I think we will always remember what we endured, but we will always remember that You were with us.”
In closing, McDaniel said city staff and council are asking the entire community to pray with them each Thursday at noon from their homes and offices, saying that each week will include different pastors from area churches.
“We will also be using the clock tower in a different way,” McDaniel said. “Every day at noon, you will hear a different bell toll, such as you heard today, just as a reminder that we are certainly all in this together.”
Blackburn, a retired Baptist pastor, worked with McDaniel to organize the event that will continue for weeks to come each Thursday at noon in front of City Hall.
McDaniel said the idea surfaced over the weekend in and in just a few short days the plan was cemented, including adding a hymn to the noon City Hall Clock Tower chimes.
“The mayor and I felt like the community needed to know that leadership in this city is thinking about our citizens' spiritual well-being, as well as providing the essential services,” McDaniel said. “The big driver in creating this weekly prayer vigil was seeing all of the pain and fear our citizens are going through right now.”
McDaniels said city council and staff are busy trying to implement and monitor state guidelines, while also providing necessary services to city residents, but they needed to go further.
“When you think about it, though, what’s more important than prayer right now,” McDaniel said. “And, if you have faith and you have hope, you’re going to be OK.”
In addition to the prayer vigil and clock tower music, McDaniel said he and the mayor are encouraging citizens to display gold and blue ribbons at their homes or businesses.
“We researched the colors for hope and faith and found those colors are gold and blue,” McDaniel said. “By displaying ribbons of these colors, we are, as a community, united in faith and hope and it will be a reminder to all who see them.”
McDaniel said it is not a coincidence that these colors are also those of Tivy High School, citing the "TFND" spirit of the Antlers to be similar to the resiliency of the community.
McDaniel said plans were built around Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines for park gatherings to include no more than five people in a group within a park setting.
