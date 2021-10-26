Bingham, Shockley join Families & Literacy

The board and executive director of Families & Literacy, Inc. welcomed new staff members to their program. Tammi Bingham has been named the operations coordinator and Lisa Shockley as the ESL coordinator.
Bingham was raised in Kerrville. She is unique in that she finished her high school career at Schreiner University, making her the only one to have a high school diploma, undergraduate degree, and graduate degree all from Schreiner.
Bingham has worked in several notable positions in Kerrville - many know her from her various positions at Schreiner University, and most recently working alongside her husband, Blake, at River Trail Cottages. During her professional career, Bingham has also been an active member of the community, being involved in the Chamber of Commerce Board, Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Hill Country Arts Foundation, and Leadership Kerr County.
Shockley was born and raised in Oklahoma City. She graduated from University of Oklahoma for both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in French. For two years she lived abroad in Paris until she returned to Oklahoma to teach. In 2011, Shockley moved to Austin, Texas, where she started working for Austin ISD teaching ESL (English as a Second Language). Later, she opened Caswell Language School, teaching multiple languages there. She now lives in Fredericksburg with her husband and two sons.
Both Bingham and Shockley have already made an impact in the office since their start date in mid-September.
“Tammi is known in town for her work ethic and as a member of various boards. She will make a difference in our program operations immediately. I am excited to see the contributions she makes to the program over time,” says Misty Kothe, executive director of Families & Literacy. “And Lisa’s skills in communicating, coupled with her experience in teaching and learning foreign languages, will be invaluable to Families & Literacy.”
As the year progresses, both ladies will be tasked with helping the programs expand more into the entire service area which including Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, and Kimble counties.
Families & Literacy, Inc. is currently a month into their Fall semester of classes for English as a Second Language and GED preparation classes. Registration for the Spring semester, for both in person and online classes, will officially begin in January.
With the transition to online curricula for both the ESL and GED prep classes, Families & Literacy is able to offer self-paced courses 100 percent virtually, especially beneficial to those who work, have families, or live out of the immediate Kerrville area.
Families & Literacy, Inc. is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization serving more than 1,100 individuals each year through adult education programs.
For more information on the programs offered, to volunteer for the organization or to donate, please contact Misty Kothe, executive director, Families & Literacy, Inc. at (830) 896-8787 or visit their website, www.familesandliteracy.org.
