F&L seeking volunteer instructors

Kerrville’s adult education program, Families & Literacy, is looking for volunteers to teach their students in classes including “English as a Second Language” and the GED Prep classes.
Volunteers do not need to have a teaching certificate, just a love for helping others better themselves through education.
Operations Coordinator Tammi Bingham asks area residents to consider this rewarding opportunity.
“We especially need added teachers for our ESL classes right now,” Bingham said.
Now is the time for area residents to enroll in the adult education classes.
Bingham and fellow staff member Lisa Shockley said in previous years – before the COVID pandemic changed so many activities and community participation in them – the Families & Literacy, Inc., office offered classes in the fall and spring.
Those classes in previous years included:
• Adult Basic Education, Math and Language Arts;
• ESL – English as a Second Language;
• Civics and U.S. Government.
Bingham said for this fall semester, they are concentrating on the Adult Basic Education, Math and Language Arts; and on the ESL classes.
When they offer the GED/high school equivalency preparation, adult students above the ninth-grade skill level prepare to earn a certificate through this multi-week class. The multi-week class covers reading, writing, math, science and social studies.
In the ESL classes, the instruction is divided into six different levels.
The Civic and Government classes will return to their class schedule in a later semester, possibly next spring.
Upcoming class schedule
The Adult Basic Education Math and Language Arts class is scheduled to meet in-person 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The English as a Second Language (ESL) class also meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
As has happened in many offices and activities, the Families & Literacy operation now has web-based learning available.
This development allows the students and teachers to have complete access anytime and anywhere, according to Bingham.
The Families & Literacy organization serves adults who are seeking to expand their employment or educational opportunities. They also serve adults who want to improve their lives and the lives of their families; and also the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office detainees.
Bingham said they get referrals for students from various sources, including the Workforce Solutions Alamo; BCFS HHS; Christian Women’s Job Corps; Kerrville ISD Head Start; Hill Country High School; Young People in Recovery; Arms of Hope in Medina; area school districts; local employers; and current and former F&L students.
“We serve more than 300 community individuals and about 600 jail inmates annually,” she said.
“Literate adults are better parents and better citizens,” Executive Director Misty Kothe said. “And a more educated workforce means a more skilled workforce, which attracts industry and improves the area’s economic viability.”
This nonprofit organization receives no federal funding. Area organizations help fund the students that they refer to this organization.
They said students pay nominal fees; and Kothe and her staff seek foundation grants; and individual and business donations.
They also can talk to area residents who want to help by sponsoring a student for a semester or longer.
Bingham and Kothe said the cost of their classes and materials are reasonable; and sponsorships are available for $135 per semester, which covers all of a student’s costs.
“Most of our students work at least one fulltime job, if not more; and many times they don’t have the financial resources to take classes,” Bingham said. “And the donations are tax-deductible.”
The F&L brochure says, “We help individuals raise their ability to read, write and speak proficiently in English; and to understand and solve problems, thereby raising his or her ability to function on the job, in the family and in society.”
Their Strategic Plan includes:
• Increasing participation in the organization and its board of directors;
• Maintaining and increasing financial stability;
• Expanding the skills of staff and volunteers;
• Maintaining the updated curriculum in all courses;
• And increasing program visibility in the community.
In April 2016, the organization announced the establishment of the James Avery – F. O’Neil Griffin Endowment Fund for the benefit of the organization. This endowment fund is held by and managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, for the annual distribution of interest earned.
Contact information
The Families & Literacy, Inc., offices are located at 530 Methodist Encampment Rd. in Kerrville, on the campus of Light on the Hill, Mt. Wesley. Bingham and the staff can be called at (830) 896-8787; or area residents can visit their website at www.familiesandliteracy.org.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Se habla Espanol.
Kothe’s direct email is misty@familiesandliteracy.
The organization also has a Facebook page at facebook.com/famandlit.
