Never forgotten: Personal items of Capt. Blackwell loaned to KFD

Charles Blackwell was only 6 years old when his father was killed in the line of duty answering a call for service with the Kerrville Fire Department on Oct. 20, 1967.
According to newspaper reports, KFD Capt. Clifford Blackwell, 38, was killed when the fire truck he was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree on Highway 16.
“I was pretty young, but I have fond memories of riding my bike to the fire station after school from Starkey Elementary when he was on duty,” Charles said. “The (KFD) families would get together regularly. Even back then, there was a sense of brotherhood and cameraderie among the firefighters.”
That fire station was located on Harper Road and eventually named after Capt. Blackwell until the new Station 2 was built on Goat Creek Road in 2010 and was re-dedicated to honor him.
Every year, on Oct. 20, the anniversary of Capt. Blackwell’s death, members of KFD gather to polish the letters on the building bearing Capt. Blackwell’s name in remembrance.
“I know they polish the letters every year on Oct. 20 and it means a lot to me that they continue to honor my father,” Charles said. “It means a lot to our family that he has not been forgotten.”
This year, Charles and his bother, John, decided they wanted to share more of their father’s legacy with the KFD.
On Oct. 20, Charles and his wife, Tammy Jo, joined firefighters at the Clifford E. Blackwell station during the letter-polishing activities to present the department with some personal items belonging to this father.
“We wanted to loan the department these items, so they could display it at the station,” Charles said. “This is the hat and the badge he was wearing.”
Charles and Tammy Jo also presented KFD Chief Eric Maloney with the flag that was given to Charles’ mother, Viola, at Capt. Blackwell’s funeral.
“My dad truly cared about this community, so we feel it would be fitting to have these items displayed here,” Charles said.
“He was a hero,” Tammy added.
Charles said he was touched by Maloney’s reaction to of the loaned items when they were presented.
“He was very appreciative,” Charles said, “because, they don’t have any memorabilia of him.”
Maloney was indeed appreciative and proud to include Charles and Tammy Jo in the letter-polishing ceremony.
“We were excited about the opportunity to meet the family and get a chance to display our pride and gratitude to a fellow firefighter that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Maloney said. “I met Charles at the 2010 re-dedication ceremony, but did not get a chance to talk about the tradition and what his father meant to the Kerrville Fire Department.”
Maloney said the letter-polishing tradition started after the re-dedication ceremony, when firefighters noticed the brass letters starting to tarnish.
“It was suggested we polish the letters on the anniversary of his line-of-duty death,” Maloney said. “Today, the entire shift rotates through to polish a letter by hand and even some come by off duty. This is the tradition to honor our fallen KFD firefighter and will continue to remind our firefighters the importance of ‘Everyone Goes Home’.”
Maloney said the tradition is part of the history that defines the culture of the KFD.
“It is in moments like these that makes me proud to serve as fire chief for such an amazing fire department and exceptional team of men and women,” Maloney said.
On receiving loan of Capt. Blackwell’s personal items, Maloney said he was shocked, honored and emotional.
“We talked a few months back and my regret was not having a picture or something to display that was Capt. Blackwell’s at his station. The station was renamed after Capt. Blackwell, but we wanted to showcase to the department what really defines the station name,” Maloney said.
“I was taken aback that he was going to loan the Kerrville Fire Department (Capt. Blackwell’s) his badge, name tag, hat and flag. It was surreal to hold the badge that was worn by Capt. Blackwell 54 years ago to the date. His badge and name tag were bent from the accident and was an emotional piece of history and the culture of KFD. I had three shift meetings the remainder of the week and we talked about what it meant to put on a KFD badge and that Capt. Blackwell did the same thing 54 years ago.”
Maloney said he is currently working on creating a shadow box to display Capt. Blackwell’s badge and hat to hang at the station for as long as it is loaned to the department.
Charles is retired from the U.S. Army, after serving 31 years in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He and Tammy Jo live in the Fredericksburg area.
John also still lives in the Hill Country area as well.
Viola passed away in April 2020.
