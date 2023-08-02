Kerrville moved to Stage 2 Water Conservation measures

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2023, Kerrville has moved from Stage 1 to Stage 2 water conservation measures.
Watering schedule
The watering schedule for Stage 2 allows for landscape and lawn watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems from 6-9 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an odd number, and Wednesday and Sunday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an even number.
Landscape watering with a hand-held hose is allowed every day from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. for all addresses.
Management plan
The City of Kerrville Water Management Plan can be found on the city website under the Public Works Department at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/Stage-2.
More information
For more information, please contact Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus at (830) 258-1153, via e-mail to stuart.cunyus@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
