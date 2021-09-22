‘Remembrance and closure’

The national POW/MIA flag was developed in 1971, a black and white image of a gaunt silhouette, a strand of barbed wire and an ominous watchtower. In 1979 as families of the missing at the end of the Vietnam War were pressing for full accountability, Congress and the President declared the first national “POW/MIA Recognition Day.”
Congress made the flag design official in August 1990.
DAR ceremony
Cathy Sadler, Daughters of the American Revolution member from Katy, Texas, and a state committee vice chairman, was guest speaker at a DAR ceremony Sept. 17 at the local Hill Country Veterans Center.
Sept. 17, was “POW/MIA Recognition Day” and Sadler was invited by the Major James Kerr Chapter, DAR, to tell her family’s story at a public ceremony at the Hill Country Veterans Center, Kerrville.
Veteran Service Officer Alan Hill invited the DAR to hold their ceremony there, as he has a very personal connection to the whole situation with POWs and MIAs. His oldest brother U.S. Army PFC Wayne Wilder Hill was reported missing in action in Korea on July 20, 1950; and killed while in enemy hands Oct. 20, 1950. His remains have never been recovered and identified.
At the DAR event, Sadler told a similar story about long waits and her family members with unanswered questions.
She outlined the size of the problem: there are about 81,600 U.S. service members still missing and unaccounted for; about 72,000 are from World War II, about 6,500 from Korea and about 2,640 from Vietnam.
“That means about 82,000 families left behind with no answers or closure. Many have quit talking about it, because they feel nobody cares,” Sadler said.
The Sadler family’s story dates from 1951 when her Uncle Marvin was serving in Korea, and was declared “missing in action” via a letter sent to his father by the military.
“Two years later, my grandfather was told Uncle Marvin was declared a POW. And we had so many questions, and our family wrote letters to Washington, D.C. and the military. But we got no answers,” she said. “About two years after that, the military sent us a Purple Heart and a letter, but we still had no body.
“And two years later, they told us Marvin escaped from prison, but was assumed dead.”
She said they sent more letters, but got no responses until eight months after that when the military asked the family for a physical description of her uncle because they had some unidentified remains they want to compare the family’s description to.
Again that information didn’t continue.
Sadler said in 1964 a man who said he was a fellow POW with her uncle called her mother; and over the phone, he asked if she knew her brother was still alive in Korea? The family’s answer was obviously no, Sadler said; and the questions was such a shock to her grandfather that he passed away not long after that. But they still had questions and no answers.
“My mother and sisters drove to Washington, D.C. to ask questions, but nobody wanted to talk to them,” Sadler said. “This is still happening today. I know a mother whose son was captured by ISIS 10 years ago; and she is still searching for information.
“But there is good news. We found an organization to ask about records of missing personnel, both civilian and military. It’s called the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. And it’s website is www.dpaa.com.”
Sadler said a family can sign up; and be assigned a “caseworker” even if remaining family members are scattered. And once the family provides military, medical and personal letters sent to the family, their caseworker and others create a file on their missing individual.
“Our packet was about 2 inches thick,” Sadler said. “The Freedom of Information Act has allowed information to be shared.
“We learned where in South Korea Marvin was held, Camps 3 and 5; and that he was taken north to near the Yau River; and that his name was used on propaganda broadcasts,” she said. “Then the family, at the request of DPAA, was asked to get male DNA. We’re a mostly girls now. But the son of another uncle provided DNA after he got prodded by family members.”
Sadler said the DPAA works with a special laboratory in Honolulu, Hawaii, whose task is scientific laboratory identification of remains using DNA and other methods. North Korea sent 55 boxes of human remains to the U.S. government; and of those boxes, few have resulted in IDs of the people they contained.
Sadler said since 2008, more than 500 have been identified by the military.
‘In 2019, my husband and I went to Washington, D.C., to meet with the Department of Defense and many other families with POW/MIAs from Korea,” Sadler said. “Those missing service members are entitled by law to a grave, military ceremony and headstone. But many families don’t know that.
“We knew my grandfather and great-aunts wanted Marvin buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. But it’s not easy,” she said. “All their forms require bodily remains. We don’t have any. They ask for a DD-214 form and the person’s Social Security number. There weren’t any Social Security numbers in my uncle’s time. Then they said we had to apply to an office in St. Louis, Mo. And we were finally told the DD-214 didn’t exist for Korean forces.”
Then there was another application required to get an honor guard at the burial. She said the Casualty Affairs Office finally helped her family get a memorial service organized; and she and her four sisters were in the front row.
“We’re a military family; and it’s even harder for non-military families,” Sadler said.
“So many feel these families are forgotten. They aren’t. But so many have no closure. The DAR remembers and honors those who gave their lives for the country. Tell them about the DPAA, and get them to give DNA. Remember the third Friday in September,” she told them.
Wayne “Sonny” Wilder Hill
Alan Hill has not quite two pages of single-spaced information about his brother, mostly the general military situation in Korea in the summer of 1950 and the military’s estimation of “circumstances of loss.”
It was the start of Americans in war there, and the North Koreans were overrunning the inexperienced South Korean Army and the under-manned and under-equipped U.S. military units sent from Japan. Hill’s 34th Infantry Regiment had little heavy artillery and anti-tank weapons; and daytime temperatures were above 100 degrees.
Hill’s regiment was known to be defending the airport and main highway into Taejon; and North Korean forces surrounded them after fierce fighting. Surviving U.S. forces were captured trying to evacuate south and east. The POWs were forced north and his name was recorded on a schoolhouse blackboard at Seoul, but not again as they were moved north in railcars. Hill’s family was told that group stopped at a rail tunnel north of Pyongyang on Oct. 20, 1950, where they were killed by their captors.
The family’s information says his body was recovered by friendly forces and buried in a temporary U.N. cemetery at Pyongyang. The date of the massacre was given as the date of his death.
In 1997-99, the North Koreans allowed limited access to their records, but no recoveries from the north side of the DMZ. Some recovery operations were allowed later, into 2006, in North Korea and China. But no records on PFC Hill have been found. The Hills’ information is dated mid-January 2007.
MOWW, former POWs
The local Military Order of the World Wars highlighted three surviving prisoners of war at their recent dinner meeting, saluting Col. Tom E. Norris, Col. Bud Flesher and Col. Joseph E. Milligan, all retired Air Force.
Norris, of Illinois, was a captain and pilot in August 1967 on a mission to attack a railroad bridge in North Vietnam when he was hit by anti-aircraft fire and forced to eject. Taken prisoner by the North Vietnamese, he spent 2,041 days as a POW in Hanoi and endured torture and beatings.
He counts it as “five years, seven months, two days and two hours, from time over target to somebody’s watch when I was released.”
He was released March 14, 1973, and eventually returned to active military duty, retiring in 1987. After retirement, he flew Boeing 747s for Braniff, TWA and UPS before retiring again in 2002.
Flesher also was an Air Force fighter pilot who was shot down flying over North Vietnam; and spent about six years as a POW in Hanoi.
Milligan, of New Jersey, served as a pilot in the Air Force 1963-88, including during the Cold War years and over Vietnam. He was deployed to fly out of Thailand in November 1966. He was forced to eject over North Vietnam while flying his 113th combat mission on May 20, 1967.
He was immediately captured and spent 2,101 days in captivity.
He was released Feb. 18, 1973; and after medical leave was sent by the Air Force back to college and became a doctor of veterinary medicine. He served at the Air Force Aerospace Medical Division and other assignments that followed.
He retired Sept. 30, 1988 and now lives in San Antonio.
Milligan said he has personal knowledge of the DPAA, saying the search by U.S. officials for POWs and MIAs has continued under every Presidential Administration, and what was multiple agencies have now been combined into one.
“Their mission is to account for every American lost in conflicts; and they identify, on average, one MIA every four days. The facility at Pearl Harbor is now tied to Offutt AFB, Neb.,” he said. “During the last five months, 50 remains have been identified. Eleven of them were Army Infantry from World War II 1943-44; one each B-24 navigator and bombardier from Ploiesti, Romania 1943; a P-38 pilot from Austria 1944; a P-47 pilot from over Germany 1945; two B-17 crew members from over Berlin 1945; an Army Infantryman from Patua Island 1942; two Marine Corps infantrymen from Tarawa 1943; three Army Infantrymen from Choisen Reservoir, North Korea 1950; 24 sailors from the USS Oklahoma, Pearl Harbor December 1941; and a Navy pilot from North Vietnam 1967.
“It’s significant to me that in 2003 the State of Hawaii invited Vietnam POWs to visit; and it was the 30th anniversary of our release. The first place we set foot on America was there.
“I’ve toured that lab; and saw remains of three sailors laid out, to be identified. They were buried in 2013 after being found on the USS Monitor, sunk in the Civil War in 1862. That’s the ‘reach-back’ of the agency.”
Milligan called it the “hope and American promise” that we don’t forget or leave anyone behind; and he expects the work to continue, to not discard anyone “on the scrapheaps of Afghanistan.”
He said this is not meant as a political promise.
“It’s what kept up my morale as a survivor. That promise helped me survive almost six years in Vietnam, the sheer boredom alternating with stark raving terror. It has meaning for all veterans.”
