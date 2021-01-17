Rocksprings ISD students visit YO Ranch

Enjoying themselves at the YO Ranch headquarters are, from left, Debbie Hagebusch, Ethan Crosland, Evelyn Ramirez, Marcos Hurtados, David Reyes, Dylan Medina, Mackenzie Wall, Liliana Rojas, and Ron Ellis. Front Row l-r: Devon Butler, Vincent Barboza, and Kaydence Butler. (Not pictured is Marsha McQueen.)