Rocksprings ISD students visit YO Ranch

The wilds of Africa, China and the Middle East all in one field trip without a passport? Yes, that’s exactly what the sixth-grade class at Rocksprings Independent School District experienced on Dec. 17 when they were given the opportunity to visit the YO Ranch Headquarters on Route 41.
The students have been studying exotic animals over the past several weeks of language arts class. They are formulating their own opinions about having them as pets, in zoos, at breeding/research facilities, and species preservation/conservation. It was not feasible to take the students to each type of facility, and most articles present a more negative light on exotic animal “owners.”
Marsha McQueen, their ELA teacher, wanted to provide them the opportunity to see a place that is adamant about preserving exotic species the correct way and for the correct reasons. Thus entered the YO Ranch Headquarters.
Their visit to the ranch headquarters began with a discussion with Debbie Hagebusch, director of Tourism. Hagebusch explained how the YO Ranch Headquarters manages the animals by tracking their population and health, ensuring that overbreeding and overbrowsing does not occur. She also explained that they belong to the EWA (Exotic Wildlife Association) and are regulated by the USDA, including unannounced animal wellness checks. Hagebusch also detailed how the YO Ranch Headquarters has been able to preserve four different species of animals that are extinct in their natural environment, helping the students to understand how without places like the YO Ranch Headquarters, these animals would be gone, entirely.
The 10 students that comprised the Rocksprings District’s Sixth Grade then asked Hagebusch questions that they had been contemplating, like how they help the animals when severe weather is predicted, and if they have had any animals die or become ill due to human pollution. After their question and discussion time, the students were given the privilege of touring the ranch’s separate enclosures to see the animals up close. As Makenzie Wall said, “It was amazing to see how many different animals can coexist, grazing together and living right here in our backyard.”
Even amidst the COVID restrictions of 2020, the students were able to take the trip with masks, sanitizer, individually packaged lunches and diligence in handwashing while at the ranch lodge. Devon Butler summed it up well when he said: “This has been a life-changing field trip for me. I will never forget the things I saw and heard about (today). I wish I could stay here forever and help them preserve the animals.”
So what have the sixth graders of RISD decided about exotic animals out of their wild habitat? We won’t know until they write their culminating papers in January, but it will no doubt be influenced in a positive way, thanks to the YO Ranch Headquarters and Hagebusch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.