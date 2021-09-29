Kerrville native starting local art business

George Waring of Kerrville was born and raised here in the “Kerrville North” Doyle area and said his mother attended the old Doyle School back in the days of segregated education.
Waring said their house was right behind the old school.
Waring said when he was growing up here, he “got into a troubled situation,” running with the wrong crowd and ended up being incarcerated.
“I paid my 12-year debt to society; and when I was released, I came back to Kerrville,” Waring said. “I was in my twenties; and when I got back here, I knew I needed something else.”
He said he was “surfing” the Internet and found a history of Kerrville that included old drawings and also some photos of about 50 of the old country courthouses around Texas, including in Kerrville’s first courthouse building from the mid-1850s.
“I had been interested in art and drawing my whole life, and I decided to start my own art business. Now I work out of my own home; and my art is available via social media,” he said.
Waring said he’s so far in his new business, he’s done murals and portraits and posters in addition to other art works.
He said his art mediums have so far included charcoal, colored pencils and ink pens.
Waring also said the owner of Santana’s Tatoos on Jefferson Street has helped him to get started in this new business.
He recently used his new-found familiarity with those historic courthouses to create a colored pencil sketch of Kerr County’s first courthouse, the one built when Joshua Brown still lived here and got the new county named after his friend James Kerr.
Waring recently presented that original artwork to County Judge Robert Kelly at a County Commissioners’ meeting; and it’s been hung in the front courthouse hallway near a portrait of Brown.
“Next, I think I want to do one of the first Butt-Holdworth Library building. My grandfather Ellis McCray was a stonemason who helped build that library.
“It’s interesting to me that Kerrville is known in so many places, when you go looking for information and photos,” he said.
Waring also has been working on a series of drawings for a 10-piece art exhibit to be hung at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, he said.
He said his pencil and charcoal sketches have mostly been of dogs. And he’s tried some cartooning, too.
“I really like dogs best as subjects,’ he said. “And some of my art work is in the KACC Gift Shop.”
Waring said he thinks his art work separates him from other artists by his style, that is “coming from a different angle,” he said.
He said to help earn more money, he also works in doing tree-trimming.
“That’s also an art in a sense,” Waring said.
“I started drawing about 10 years ago, and then about seven years ago concentrating on it more seriously. I was working on it to find my own style,” he said.
Waring said he is father to multiple children; and proudly said that his oldest son Jacob Flores plays on the Tivy High School Antler football team, wearing jersey number 51.
Any area residents wanting to contact Waring about commissioning an art piece can call him at (210) 928-9378, as his cell phone is his best contact number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.