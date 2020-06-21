Local leaders share memories of life with their fathers

In tribute to Father's Day, we highlight (1) Floyd Lewis with his blue work pickup truck and wearing his favorite hat at just the right angle, father of Deborah Shaw; (2) Boardman Lee “Buddy” Hierholzer as he sometimes looked when working undercover in law enforcement, father of Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer; (3) William Spence Blackburn in the early 1950s with son Bill and Bill's sister Jane; (4) Robert George Green of Kerrville with daughter Kimberly (Green) Clarkson when she was a baby; (5) Lavern Harris, (seated) with daughter Susan Harris, who followed him into law school and courtrooms; and (6) Claude Ellis (“Junior”) McCormick Jr., father of Dr. Charlie McCormick who now is president of Schreiner University.