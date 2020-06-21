Local leaders share memories of life with their fathers

Fatherhood creates memories, and stories that can be shared down the years, sometimes in photos and sometimes in “Do you remember …?’ stories told around the dinner table.
Deborah (Lewis) Shaw
and father Floyd
Deborah (Lewis) Shaw was the only child of Floyd and Ellie Lewis. She said her father came to Kerrville in 1944 as a TB patient in the old Thompson Sanitarium. He and Ellie married three years later, and they were married 63 years.
“In the ‘50s he was a commercial hog raiser with his business in Center Point; and his friends called him ‘Hog Lewis’,” she said. “Later he did asphalt and construction work with a partner. They were self-employed businessmen.”
He also was a deacon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
“He was kind and gentle and soft-spoken. He would quietly tell me if I’m doing wrong,” she said. “I loved my daddy. Mother called me a ‘Daddy’s girl.’ He was a man of few words, but he was always an ‘encourager.’ If anything happened, I called my daddy. I knew daddy could fix it.”
Shaw said her favorite memories are from 2012 and after, when Floyd suddenly lost his eyesight, a year after his wife died. “I lived nearby and offered to return home and live with him. My best memories are those five years. We grew closer and closer.”
Shaw admits to not being a good cook. Floyd would sit in the kitchen and tell her what to do, step by step, for every traditional dish. His favorite was his late wife’s peach cobbler, she said.
He had a favorite song at church, “Walk with me, Lord,” and he’d lead it in devotionals.
Around the community, Floyd was infamous for driving his blue pickup truck, signature hat at just the right “tilt,” at absolutely no more than 10 miles per hour all over town, no matter how traffic stacked up behind him.
“My father also had an absolutely close contact with his only grandson Mark Shaw,” she said, gesturing to a whole wall in the livingroom dedicated to Mark’s photos and certificates. He lives in Houston now and Deborah’s still adding to it.
Rusty Hierholzer and father Buddy
Sheriff William Russell “Rusty” Hierholzer was named for his grandfather Russell, by his father Boardman Lee “Buddy” Hierholzer. Rusty was in the middle of four kids. Rusty said his father died in 2016 when Rusty was in his mid-50s.
“My father was in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. And after the Navy he was always in law enforcement, including the Texas Department of Public Safety. He retired in 1982 and went right back into it.”
He said his father was gone a lot with his work. But he enjoyed fishing and canoeing. Rusty said they once went canoeing together all the way down the Guadalupe River.
“He had a silver dollar from my grandfather, and dad had it made into a badge. I still carry it every day. I followed him into law enforcement; he told me I was crazy and I shouldn’t do it.
“I wouldn’t be who I am, if it weren’t for him. My father was the first DPS narcotics agent assigned to Kerr County.”
Rusty described him as a strong disciplinarian, with a very strong belief of right and wrong. “He instilled that in all of us, and I appreciate it now.”
He said they worked side-by side sometimes, and his father was here until 1982.
As a young person, Rusty said he’d sometimes see his father in town doing undercover work; and couldn’t say anything to him. Rusty’s mother would dye his dad’s hair different colors for that. And some years he worked the West side of San Antonio undercover in an old car without a radio. He also went to jail once in 1972, undercover, and Rusty has his mug shot to prove it.
Buddy also was a part-time investigator for a task force here, working with Bruce Curry.
“We’d visit, and I’d get advice on cases,” Rusty said.
Rusty said his best memories are their hunting and fishing trips; but also the times they worked side by side.
His dad’s favorite food was barbecue. He didn’t have a favorite saying.
Rusty got his nickname early, because of being named for his grandfather.
“My father is definitely my hero. He shaped me. I miss him a lot.”
Bill Blackburn
and father Spence
Mayor Bill Blackburn said his father William Spence Blackburn ran ice plants into the late 1940s; and after that was a salesman calling on electrical contractors for wholesale distributors in the San Angelo area.
“He was very kind, intelligent and well-read. He was known for his integrity, a compassionate man and a person of real faith. And he was ‘inclusive.’ He had Jewish and Black and Hispanic friends, and a fellow salesman who was Jewish would come to dinner at our house regularly.”
Blackburn said his father would be gone four or five days a week, and his mother carried the parenting duties.
“I don’t remember her really disciplining me, but if I really needed it, it would be on the weekends,” Blackburn said. “And I found after his death a whole pile of clipped magazine articles he saved. I do that, too.”
One of his favorite memories is going to a hunting camp together; and fishing (though Bill says he never caught that “bug”). “And we would do a week with other families on the South Llano River.
“The biggest time we had was getting to go to San Antonio with him, from San Angelo. We’d get seafood at Christie’s, go to the Alamo and the Zoo and Joske’s. And there was a tourist court on Fredericksburg Road we’d stay at.”
Blackburn said his mother was a great cook, but it was hard to beat his father’s chili and steaks.
His father’s favorite saying was, “…and the man in jail wants out,” meaning Bill wasn’t going to get what he was asking for, either.
His father sometimes called Bill “Fat Boy” for no reason Bill ever knew.
Bill said they were a Southern Baptist family in West Texas; and his father was supportive about Bill’s decision to become a Baptist preacher. But that was Bill’s decision at age 6, he said … “either that or to be a race car driver.”
His mother Lucille worked in central office for San Angelo schools until she was 85 years old. She also was a national award-winning Meals on Wheels volunteer at age 97.
Kim (Green) Clarkson
and father Bob
Clarkson said she is one of two children of Robert (“Bob”) George Green; and her brother Brandon had a heart problem so he was less athletic. Kim described herself as stubborn about learning everything from her own mistakes, growing up.
“Now we watch Kim and Austin parenting their own kids in revisions of what we did,” Bob said.
Shortening Kimberly to Kim was the closest to a nickname she had.
Kim said, “When I was young, he’d draw with me; and he does that with my kids now. And in Tivy High School, teacher Helen Eisamann knew he would help edit my papers. She was mad at him for that. When I went to UT, for one class he drove to Austin to help me with a project.”
When Kim was hired here as a Starkey Elementary teacher, and Bob was an administrator for Kerrville ISD (an education career of 38 years), Kim said he purposefully put Kim and Austin Clarkson together in the new teacher training. (Bob only half-heartedly denied that.)
Asked about food favorites, they both praised mother/wife Diane, and Kim said her favorites are Diane’s mashed potatoes and her stuffing. Bob said for him, it’s Diane’s two kinds of stuffing.
Bob remembers often saying to them, “That’s an opportunity. Don’t pass it up.” And Kim said her children may remember later her saying, “You’re not going to believe me now, but later you’ll understand.”
Bob said his best memories are from watching her and Austin coaching his grandchildren. And the two of them agreed they both enjoy re-doing, decorating and flipping houses. Kim said, “He’s always helped me with our houses;” and Bob said, “She’s got a good eye for it.”
Susan Harris and
father Lavern
County Court at Law Judge Susan Harris’ father Lavern Harris died in 2009 when she was about 50.
“He was an attorney almost all his life. He graduated from UT in 1961 and practiced law for 46 years,” she said.
He was a legislative analyst at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., then worked in Austin for the Attorney General’s Office acquiring property for interstate highway construction, she said. He was sent to the Hill Country and saw Kerrville (population 8,600). They moved here in 1962.
She said he practiced law with Jim Nugent, then on his own; and was a City Judge for a time. Susan said her mother Faye also studied to pass the bar exam but didn’t attend law school. “You could do that then. And she took the bar exam and passed.
“Dad loved to litigate and go to the courthouse. She worked in the partnership office. They were married for 50 years.”
Susan said he always told her and sister Jane, “You could do anything you want to;” and later, “Do the right thing for the right reason.”
“After I went to work, he said, ‘If you have the law, pound the law. If you have facts, pound facts. If you don’t have either, just pound the table.’”
She said, “He was a warrior in the courthouse and, at home, a cream puff. Mom had to do the disciplining.”
Family was always first with him. He’d come home with his briefcase, and eat with the family and get caught up on their happenings; and then take his briefcase to his home office to work some more.
“He wore suits six days a week, and we’d search his coat pockets for candies he carried.”
But if they wanted to talk to him, he’d say, “We weren’t ever interrupting him.”
She said she went to his office after each school day, where both parents were.
She remembers one Christmas when there was little money for presents; and her father got paid for legal work on Dec. 24, and brought them new colors and coloring books. “We were able to celebrate a little Christmas.”
As an adult, she remembers watching him with his six grandchildren; and said her parents loved Longhorn football and had season tickets for years.
About food, she said, “He liked anything mom made. But when she made her family recipe for enchiladas, he made the Spanish rice.”
He called both Susan and Jane “Angel,” and in later years when one of them phoned, he’d listen for which grandchildren they mentioned, to know which daughter he was talking to.
“Dad had a Falcon and had to race the engine to get up the hills to home. He had trucks, too, but we girls damaged each one.”
When Susan graduated law school, she became an “associate” with her parents; and followed her dad everywhere into courtrooms.
She said her father loved his mother-in-law’s cherry pies.
Charlie McCormick
and father “Junior”
Dr. Charlie McCormick, president of Schreiner University, says he now has the enjoyment of having his father Claude Ellis McCormick Jr. living nearby in Kerrville.
“Junior” was born in 1936; and as an adult worked as a “jobber” in McCormick Marketing, Snyder, Texas.
Dr. McCormick describes his dad this way: “I have a photo of him as a young boy. He’s posing for a picture on a roadside full-size stuffed horse perpetually reared up on hind legs. He has his cowboy hat raised above his head and a broad smile.
“I rarely saw that ‘kid on the horse’ in my dad when I was a child. Instead, he was a man who was comfortable in silences and who decided – at some point in his life – to be ‘rock solid.’”
Charlie said Junior worked long hours six days a week, including holidays. “But when he was present, he was absolutely there. That is a rare gift for a young man to have, a father who is steady at the helm, who could be depended upon, and who believed in the worthiness of his children.”
Charlie is the youngest of three. One long-held memory is from his middle sister Cindy leaving Texas for a new life in Boston; and after all the packing, when his father hugged her and said goodbye, he cried. Charlie said he’d never seen his dad cry before. And later in life he realized “this rock of a man” loved Charlie’s sister so much he was entirely unafraid to appear weak.
“That is a lesson that will stick with a young boy well into his years as a man.”
His dad’s favorite food was a fried bologna sandwich, when Charlie was young. But in the last years of his mother’s life and after she died, his dad took over making her quesadillas for home meals and potluck events.
Charlie said his dad didn’t have a favorite saying, but could recite from memory long stretches of poetry. “I have no doubt that my love of reading and my training as an English professor owes no small debt of gratitude to his performance of ‘Richard Cory’ or another poem.”
He said it was mostly his mom who called him “Charlie-boy.”
Charlie said his father never discouraged him; and didn’t expect him to stay with the family business in Snyder, “though I don’t think he completely understood why I wanted to be an English major in college, probably not the ‘real job’ he was hoping for me.”
