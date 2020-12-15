Disturbance leads to death of Kerr man

A Kerr County man was shot and killed during a reported disturbance call Monday afternoon, Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said.
“On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at approximately 3:41 p.m. the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for shots fired in the 500 block of Honor Dr., which is in the Horizon subdivision,” Hierholzer said. “Upon arrival, officers discovered that there had been a verbal disturbance between two residents in the subdivision. The disturbance led to both residents pulling guns and exchanging fire.”
According to Hierholzer, retired Houston police officer Mart Hanna, 68, was killed as a result of the incident.
“The second resident is identified as Kenneth Brown, 71, and a retired U.S. Customer officer, was not injured,” Hierholzer said. “No arrests have been made at this time.”
According to Hierholzer, the shooting is currently under investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and once complete investigation results will be presented to a grand jury.
