The Kerr County Specialty Court hosted its second graduation ceremony on the evening of March 9.
Israel “Zac” Torres was honored as he successfully completed the intensive and rigorous program. Participants in the program go through a variety of rehabilitative and cognitive programs, paired with intensive supervision to complete their requirements. The level of care is based off of each participant’s level of need.
The Honorable M. Rex Emerson of the 198th District Court provided the welcome and introductions. Andrea Bode, director of the Kerr County Adult Probation Department and Specialty Court coordinator, served as the speaker.
Torres completed the intensive and supportive outpatient programs with Creekview Counseling as well as the Moral Reconation Therapy program through the probation department.
Torres was then presented with a completion certificate and challenge coin by Judge Emerson. Stephen Harpold, the 198th Judicial District Attorney, led the closing of the ceremony with light refreshments following. Torres cited the constant check–ins by the probation department and the Court being the most helpful to him being successful.
He said, "It really works, if you put your mind to it, your soul into it. If you don't buy into it; it's really hard."
Specialty Court began in February of 2019 as a collaborative program between the District Judges’ Office and the Kerr County Community Supervision and Corrections Department (Adult Probation).
The Specialty Court Team includes a judge, prosecutor, program coordinator, community supervision officer, treatment provider, defense attorney and a law enforcement officer.
This group is judicially led and works collaboratively with each participant to obtain and maintain sobriety and compliance to successfully complete their period of supervision and avoid recidivism in the criminal justice system.
