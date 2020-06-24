Juneteenth observance a lament, hope for future

A “Juneteenth” observance was offered at the Doyle Center Pavilion on June 19, both as a lament and vigil for recent racist events, and as a hope for the future in the Kerrville community.
Program participants were Conrad Wert, Lorenzo Watson, Rev. Allen Noah, Clifton Fifer, Lillian Warren, Ashley Valero, Lois Shaw, Katie Givens, Rev. Noah Diggs, Fred Gamble, Mayor Bill Blackburn, Roderick Goodloe, Natarsha Sanders and City Manager Mark McDaniel.
To open the program, Wert accompanied himself on a banjo to present an original song he wrote that featured lyrics to encourage each person to “hold, love, feed and know the family.” When he finished to applause from the crowd of about 250 people, Wert said those lyrics just “seemed to fit the times.”
Watson told the attendees in his “welcome” he thanked them for coming together to lament the condition of the world, but also to join together to love each other. He said thinking back to the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic also made him think back to another pandemic that rose to show its ugly head, the killing of black man George Floyd by a law enforcement officer.
Watson talked about the continuing need for justice and solidarity, and said the latest death should remind everyone about multiple other similar deaths going back many years.
“There are ongoing environmental conditions that permit it to continue,” Watson said. “And this event is a lament, but also an occasion for hope. Together they will help us heal.”
Rev. Noah preceded his invocation with a request for everyone attending to look around the Doyle Center Pavilion at the faces of the people sitting nearby and smile and greet them. He added, with the virus and face masks, they all had at least one thing in common – face masks.
“We are touched and feel concerned there is a sanctity of life; and we need to become one people for one purpose.”
Noah prayed about “the collective sigh from our people around the world” when news of Floyd’s death spread; and asked the Holy Spirit to send a sense of purpose and wisdom. “It is us who must be the change. I pray not only for the community but for those around the world.”
Fifer offered the song “Free at Last,” prefaced by this, “We have all felt the loss. I wanted to try to get from ‘I can’t breathe’ to ‘let us breathe together’.” And he sang about letting “hurting hearts rest awhile, and gaining eagles’ wings to fly with the wind, and together they will help us heal.”
Warren’s scripture reading centered on Psalm 46 which includes “God is our refuge and strength … God is in the midst of her (the city) and she shall not be moved … Be still and know that I am God.”
Valero presented a song which included the lyrics “It’s been a long time comin’, but I know a change is gonna come,” with the addition of some contemporary references in the wording.
Speakers
Speaker Lois Shaw is facilities manager at the Doyle Center, and spoke to the attendees about “connecting lives to resources” at a past meeting. She said she still refers many people to a variety of resources around town.
“Helping fellow citizens is just part of my make-up,” Shaw said. “But it’s been 155 years (since Emancipation) and we still haven’t reached the mark. We haven’t connected yet. There is still unrest. We need to connect and it doesn’t matter about color if we can all connect to the one great resource.”
She used a handful of multi-colored extension cords to illustrate having multiple connections to God, the single source of power.
Speaker Katie Givens, director at the Doyle Center, said, “My heart is full and it is broken. I don’t understand why these things are allowed to happen, but I am grieving with you.”
She called the Doyle Center “the true meaning of community and love;” and said, “I am honored to be here in this place at this time.”
Rev. Diggs provided a musical interlude, playing on a saxophone “His Eye is on the Sparrow” which transposed into “America the Beautiful” and back again into the first piece.
Fred Gamble, on the staff at Mo-Ranch, opened with a joke about how nobody knew it was Juneteenth until the President mentioned it.
But he quickly changed to more somber thoughts, centered on Edmund Burke’s quote that starts “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph …” and saying it was the first thing he thought of when he heard about Floyd’s death.
“What if good people had done good things in 1993 in Minneapolis?” when a previous case occurred of a black person killed by a law enforcement officer. “But not enough good people realized doing nothing was not an answer,” Gamble said, and went on to name other victims, at least four, too many others, he said.
“There is a moment when things become possible, and people ought to seize the moment. What’s different about this moment is that the protests were continuous and diverse. The protestors looked like Americans, all of us. It’s hard to dismiss them as ‘the other.’ It’s different because a 500-second video cannot be dismissed. That 500-second video was a powerful message,” Gamble said.
“The ‘blue wall’ cracked in Minneapolis,” he said, when 14 fellow officers wrote an open letter in protest of the offending police officers’ actions. And Congressmen and women on both sides of the aisle have offered a bill that a police officer’s record follows him or her wherever they go.
On a more personal note, Gamble said, “I tell my son Preston every morning when I leave for work, ‘Do not leave this yard’.”
He told about a recent incident when Preston unintentionally drew the attention of a passerby, just moving around their yard, and “a good neighbor stepped up and stepped out” to defuse the situation.
“I get tired of telling Preston that, but I’m afraid not to,” Gamble said.
He quoted again the saying he started with: “All that is necessary for evil to triumph ...” and emphasized this ending from Nazi Germany, “and then they came for me; and there was no one else left to speak up.”
“But good will triumph in the end,” Gamble said.
Blackburn came to the podium as the final speaker, to talk about how good things can come out of bad things. He said as mayor, his deepest desire is for a greater level of trust among all citizens.
“It’s vital and critical and leads to a sense of security – because people will be willing to try new things,” he said.
He mentioned talking recently to the newly hired environmental manager at Peterson Regional Medical Center, a Black man who discussed the importance of mentoring others to help folks be strong and get from point A to point B. Blackburn said it made him remember a years-past meeting in Carver Park when the late Itasco Wilson asked for a regular beautification award to be established and a garden club. And it never happened.
Blackburn used a Bible story to illustrate the importance of not only initiating something but investing in it and helping implement it, too.
Speakers were followed by a “praise dance” by Goodloe to the music, “Take Me to the King;” and a prayer by Sanders. She spoke about honoring her ancestors who were not given the mic to speak; and said, “The lament will continue to happen until Fred and B.K. don’t have to say, ‘Don’t leave the yard.’ My mother-in-law won’t have to say, ‘Be careful what you say’.”
She said when she heard George Floyd’s name and about plans for this vigil, she thought, We cannot keep up with the names; and wondered when it will be the last time we have to lament such events.
“But things changed when I moved to Kerrville,” she said. “I do not apologize. I pray for an inheritance in the future as deeply rooted in equality, as racism is rooted now.” And she quoted Marian Wright Edelman to say, “Help us to be humble. He did not call us to be happy. Help us to be hopeful.”
She called on the attendees not to win but to work, not to succeed but to serve, “to see you in every face we look into. Don’t give up on us, so we don’t give up on ourselves.”
McDaniel closed out the vigil saying “We have a lot of work to do. Our Maker made all of us in God’s likeness. There will be a judge, but God will be the judge. Start the process of forgiveness. We see changes already happening, beacons of hope in the neighborhood and for the whole community. God bless all Black lives, all lives.”
Watson ended the event, saying, “We tend to rush past ‘lament’ but there are necessary and reflective moments.”
He reminded everyone that “in the beginning, God …” who created male and female and said it was good. He said some call humankind “the thumbprint of the Divine.”
“We have to find our way back to our beginning, and be glad everything is not all dependent on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.