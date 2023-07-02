Eagle Ridge subdivision project is now stalled

Almost two months have passed since the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court denied the final plat for the proposed Twin Creeks Subdivision in southern Kerr County.
The development, located on 800 acres on Eagle Ridge Road off Texas Highway 173, has been shut down and no further infrastructure work has been done on the property since late April.
Developers of the project, Lakewood Capital Group, through their representative Earl Sullivan, have only met with the county one time, according to County Judge Rob Kelly last week.
“Our real issue in rejecting their final plat submission concerns public safety and there has been no resolution to that issue. As lawyers we always learn something,” Kelly said.
He explained that there was no legal requirement for a developer to be required by local government to make off-site improvements like improving Eagle Ridge Road, but that “sometimes it becomes mutually beneficial for the developer to be involved for both sides.”
Other residents on the ranches on Eagle Ridge Road came to the court requesting the final plat not be approved until a plan to upgrade Eagle Ridge was developed. The road was originally built in the 1980s by the developer to serve the eight large ranches on the road. In the 1990s the county took over maintenance of the road although it did not meet the county construction standards.
Lakewood Capital had previously begun a similar development about five miles away in Bandera County when they purchased the Myrtle Valley Ranch on FM 2828 between 173 and the town of Medina. After the Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater District stopped that development based on water availability on the property, that ranch has subsequently been put up for sale.
The Eagle Ridge issue that has halted the project is based on the condition of the roadway for the three miles into the gate from 173.
“A lawyer for the Twin Springs developer has told the county that they have missed the marketing cycle for this year (spring when everything is green),” Kelly said.
Twin Springs, if completed, will be the first big development that empties directly onto a county- maintained road that the county did not construct themselves to county standards such as depth of the base, width, etc., Kelly said.
“We will have to improve Eagle Ridge Road at the county’s expense. The dilemma we face is that we are going to have to bring a collector road status up to the current subdivision rules which means 24 feet wide, striped and with guard rails in appropriate places along the three-mile stretch to the entrance to Twin Springs,” he added.
Kelly said they have made an agreement with TxDot to improve the intersection of Eagle Ridge and 173 which will include a turn lane on a 75 percent/25 percent formula, with TxDot paying 75 percent of the cost and the county the balance, but the county must commit the funding before TxDot will put it on their list of construction projects.
Eagle Ridge Road is a total of five and half miles in length, but the county will likely only improve the three miles to the Twin Springs entrance because of the cost.
Kelly said they had proposed to the developer the creation of a PID (Public Improvement District), a special district that can be created to fund utilities, transportation, or other needs, similar to a municipal utility district (MUD) in cities.
“It’s a taxing district where the owner-developer can create the PID and each purchaser of the land pays a part of the cost of the needed improvement. The cost is distributed among the people who will be enjoying the improvement,” Kelly explained. He said the developer had rejected that idea, so far.
The estimated cost of the county’s 25 percent funds for the TxDot match for the turn lane, flashing light and other intersection improvement is around $375,000. The estimated cost of the road improvement on Eagle Ridge is between $1.5 and $3 million, which would be totally at the county’s expense.
“Today the cost of building new construction of a road is a million dollars a mile,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the county is now waiting to see what the developer offers to provide in financial help to the county.
“They are not sure what to do. They could also decide to flip the property such as they did in Bandera County. Negotiations are ongoing between the county and the developers at this point,” Kelly said.
On another issue, the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District recently updated their requirement for a private well permit to a minimum of ten acres (up from seven acres) which could impact the Twin Springs Development as well as other developments around the county in the future.
