Citizens help KPD detain, arrest suspects

Observant citizens and unobservant alleged burglars led to the arrest of two individuals Thursday morning.
According to Kerrville Police Department’s Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, officers were called to the parking area of H-E-B along Jefferson St. after a report of suspicious activity was reported at 8:49 a.m.
“A caller reported two male subjects trying the door handles of several parked cars before the two got in their car, which they had parked nearby,” Lamb said. “The caller provided officers with a detailed physical and clothing description of the two and pointed out which car they were sitting in when officers arrived.”
Lamb said a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old resident were identified as suspects and were detained.
Lam said patrol officers and KPD detectives interviewed both suspects, reviewed video footage and spoke with witnesses.
“It was determined that both suspects attempted to enter multiple cars parked along Jefferson Street and in the H-E-B parking lot and did actually enter and rummage through four unlocked cars, looking to steal valuables, including one car that had a person sitting inside it, unknown to the suspect before he opened the car door,” Lamb said. “Upon seeing the person sitting inside, the suspect rapidly walked away and both suspects got in their car, preparing to leave the scene before KPD officers detained them.”
Lamb said owners of three of the four vehicles were located at the scene, but one vehicle was driven away before officers were aware it had been entered by the suspects.
“The vehicle owner may not have realized their car had been burglarized,” Lamb said. “If you were at H-E-B on Thursday, May 19, between 8:30-9 a.m. and parked in the H-E-B parking lot close to Jefferson Street, please check your vehicle carefully to see if it has been burglarized or rummaged through.”
Lamb urged this individual and others to contact KPD at (830) 257-8181 if you believe your vehicle was burglarized while at H-E-B.
KPD detectives obtained arrest warrants for both suspects, who were taken into custody and charged with burglary of vehicles, a Class A Misdemeanor, Lamb said.
Additionally, Lamb said, the 21-year-old Kerrville resident was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of marijuana from Gillespie County.
Both suspects were transported and booked into the Kerr County Jail.
