‘Luckenbach Legacy’ exhibit to open at MOWA

A unique exhibition is opening at the Museum of Western Art on July 16, and museum according to Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp.
“Luckenbach Legacy, Hondo’s Daughter, Becky Crouch Patterson, is one of the more unique exhibitions ever hosted by our museum," he says. “It will showcase the art and talents of Becky Crouch Patterson, a fifth-generation Texan whose father was the legendary developer of historic tiny-town Luckenbach, made famous by Waylon Jennings’ classic song, ‘Let’s Go to Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)’.”
Beauchamp says the exhibition will be a collection of Becky’s original art, which he describes as a marriage of Texas Folk Art and Fine Art, plus textiles, memorabilia and works from her life. In addition to her own work, three display cases will be filled with photos and artifacts of Hondo Crouch and Luckenbach.
In addition to being a recognized artist, Becky has had a storied career. The talented lady has penned three books centered on her family’s legacy and Luckenbach, taught bookmaking and printing, designed clothing and tapestries coveted by well-known talents, and sang alongside her husband at private dinner parties hosted by Lady Bird Johnson. She has been written up in numerous periodicals including Southern Living, won numerous awards for her art, and even been the subject of a “Texas Country Reporter” television segment.
Beauchamp urges the public to see “Luckenbach Legacy, Hondo’s Daughter, Becky Crouch Patterson.”
He says, “Although many of Becky’s pieces are on loan, 28 original oil paintings will be for sale.
“Each one has a story behind it, rooted in her love of Texas and family. The titles of ‘Artist, Author, and Designer’ don't begin to do justice to the force that is Becky Crouch Patterson. Not only is she ‘Hondo's Daughter’ and a ‘Luckenbach Legacy,’ but she's also one of those rare artists who do it all, all the time.”
The public is invited to the July 16 opening reception at 5:30 p.m., but must RSVP. The multi-gallery exhibition will be on display through Sept. 17.
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway, Kerrville. For more information, visit Museumofwesternart.com or call (830) 896-2553.
