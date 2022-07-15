‘Luckenbach Legacy’ exhibit to open at MOWA

becky crouch patterson (at left), daughter of Luckenbach founder Hondo Crouch, will be featured in a new exhibit set to open at the Museum of Western Art entitled “Luckenbach Legacy, Hondo’s Daughter.” Crouch Patterson is a recognized artist and talented author. The exhibit opens on July 16 with a reception that begins at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required to attend and space is limited. The multi-gallery exhibit will be on display through Sept. 17 and will feature a collection of Crouch Pattterson’s original art, which she describes as “a marriage of Texas Folk Art and Fine Art” and will include textiles and memorabilia from her life.