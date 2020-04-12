Holy Week words of encouragement in this time of uncertainty

As the Kerrville community approaches Easter weekend, the climax of Holy Week in Christianity, some area pastors contributed encouraging words in this time of stress.
‘Doing the Hard Thing’
by David E. Payne,
Sr. Pastor, Kerrville First United Methodist Church
“As we celebrate Holy Week in a unique, strange, and difficult way this year, it is a good time to remember exactly how much our Savior was willing to suffer for us to win our redemption and hope.
“We have been asked at this time to do the difficult thing of sacrificing in the short term for the long-term benefit of health and safety. Keep in mind our suffering is nothing compared to what Jesus did for us.
“We can do hard things! Why? Because we have the power of the Holy Spirit within us – the same Spirit that raised Christ from the dead!
“We began on Sunday by celebrating Christ’s celebrated entry into Jerusalem. Keep in mind that even though He was given a hero's welcome, Jesus was well aware of the danger and the ultimate events that His return to Jerusalem would create. Yet, He was willing to do it for our sake - the painful prayer in the garden, the unfair trials, the whipping and beating, the pain and agony of the cross … great suffering for the good of others. Difficulties and pain are a part of the human experience.
“However, don’t ever forget – suffering and pain turned into grace and forgiveness because death has no power over Him and ultimately Good will triumph over Evil. Sure, Easter celebrations are going to look different this week, but Hallelujah! Jesus is alive! He is on our side, He loves us, and He has ALL power and authority! Celebrate! Sing! Share the love of Jesus with others! And remember, though the darkness seems profound right now, new life is coming!”
---
by The Rev. Bert O. Baetz, III
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
“The situation with the coronavirus changes on a daily basis, and no doubt these changes tire us and tempt us to fear without faith. In these such days, I am reminded of a most tumultuous time in the life of the disciples, which happened to be at the time of the very first Easter.
“Three days prior to Jesus’ resurrection, the world as the disciples knew it had been turned upside down. The disciples had put their trust in Jesus, and then everything changed. Jesus had been arrested, taken away from them, and eventually crucified on a cross. Their world had been greatly disrupted and it was spinning into chaos.
“As the events of Easter unfold, we can understand why the disciples locked themselves in a room because of fear (John 20:19). They probably thought, ‘What next?’ I am sure the disciples were wearied by the changes and chances of this life.
“But, on the first Easter Day, God showed up in His changeless and steadfast love for the world. Jesus, raised from the dead, came to the disciples and said, ‘Peace be with you.’ He showed them His hands and His side, and then He said it again, ‘Peace be with you.’
“Precisely on Easter Day, Jesus entered the disciples’ chaotic world. He met them in their fear, and having been raised from the dead, Jesus brought His word of peace.
“Yes, these are ‘uncertain’ times for all of us wearied by the ever-present changes and chances of this life, but I am reminded of our sure and certain hope in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He is risen, and He has come among us to say, ‘Peace be with you.’”
---
by John Wheat,
Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church
“Do not be anxious for anything but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable- if anything is excellent or praiseworthy- think about such things. (Philippians 4:6-8, NIV)
“God has done more in the last three weeks to put the church into their communities than sermons, books, and blogs have done over the last 30 years. Do good where you are. Share the hope that does not disappoint. For these days of uncertainty, trust the Lord who knows what tomorrow will bring.
“‘Social distancing’ and ‘shelter in home’ are phrases that are new to us.
“Phrases that are not new are, God loves us and God has a plan for us, a plan with a hope and a future. God is at work, and without Him we would really be in trouble.”
---
by David Danielson,
Senior Pastor
Impact Christian Fellowship
“As we approach another Easter weekend, it is honestly a little disorienting to do so under all of the current social distancing restrictions. Yet without all the traditional celebrations, services and experiences, it might just be a perfect opportunity to take a fresh look at Easter.
“That first Easter, Jesus’ disciples were sequestered away behind locked doors. They were afraid and unsure of what was going to happen next. Sound familiar? Much to their surprise and delight, what happened next was a personal visit from the resurrected Jesus! He showed them His hands and His side, He ate with them, and He gave them a promise of a new power to come to them from on high.
“I love that Jesus’ resurrection took place at the first light of dawn on the third day. The angel at the tomb said, “He is not here; He is risen, just as He said!” God is not slow in keeping His promises, as some consider slowness. Instead, He is always faithful to fulfill them at the earliest possible moment. We can trust His timing.
“I love that after the women found the tomb empty, and after the disciples came and left in bewilderment, then Jesus revealed Himself to Mary Magdalene. All the others had come and gone, but she had nowhere else to go. And in her waiting, Jesus met her there. He’s still like that today. Since ancient times no one has heard, no ear has perceived, no eye has seen any God besides the Lord, who acts on behalf of those who wait on Him.
“And I love that the first thing Jesus said to His disciples in the Upper Room was, “Peace be with you.” Sure, He challenged them related to their unbelief, but it was so important to Jesus to speak peace to them that He did it twice! His peace that passes understanding is still available to us today. Just ask, and you will receive.
“The resurrection of Jesus changed everything forever. This weekend, take the time to pick up your Bible and read the story of the greatest day in history for yourself. You will find it in: Matthew 28, Mark 16, Luke 24, and John 20.”
Worship online
Area residents are invited to check their churches’ websites or emailed messages to find instructions or directions to their members and visitors about worship times Maundy Thursday through Easter Sunday, or alternate methods of participation in worship this weekend.
Many pastors are providing videotaped or live-streamed services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.