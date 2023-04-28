Celebrating 50 years

From its inception until now, the people of Mini Mart have served the people of the Hill Country by knowing and caring for their daily needs.
In 1973, Junior Fritz and wife, Ann opened their first Mini Mart store in Kerrville.
The idea of owning a chain of stores had its beginnings when Junior and Ann owned Fritz Grocery and Market, in Center Point, Texas. While working side by side, the young couple was living behind the store and raising their children, Sylvia and David.
Junior and Ann’s engaging customer service and the store’s family environment led to a popular shopping destination in downtown Center Point. As Fritz Grocery prospered, they began to explore expansion opportunities.
The beginning of Mini Mart
A pivotal moment came when Junior Fritz heard about a relatively new concept - the “convenience” store - and the couple pursued this venture and Fritz Grocery and Market would transform into a chain of Mini Mart convenience stores.
Junior and Ann are both gone now, but their legacy lives on.
In 2013, Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz followed in their family’s footsteps and took over ownership of Hill Country Mini Mart, LP.
The business partners lead through strategic planning, and a shared vision supported by their spouses, Razor Dobbs and Stacy Fritz. The next generation of Fritz siblings, Gage and Lucy, have also begun to be involved in the family business.
Today, 18 Mini Mart stores are located in nearby towns situated throughout the Hill Country in Bandera, Center Point, Comfort, Fredericksburg, Ingram, and Kerrville.
A big part of Mini Marts 50-Year success is hospitality which is rooted in the Mini Mart culture.
It extends from each of its 200 team members - store managers, administrative and maintenance staff, and leaders - to its customers who make Mini Mart stores part of their daily routine.
Sylvia and David credit Junior and Ann for teaching them the ins and outs of running a successful business through truly caring for people. “Our parents shared their gift of hospitality. It’s why today we are celebrating 50 years in business.”
In 2018, The Kerrville Chamber of Commerce recognized Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz with the “Business Persons of the Year Award.”
Giving back in gratitude to our Volunteer Fire Departments
The Fritz family invests in its Mini Mart customers and communities in all sorts of ways. As part of our 50th Anniversary they are sponsoring a donation program to help local volunteer fire departments. Founder Junior Fritz was a Center Point Fire Department volunteer in the 1960s. “It’s what neighbors do,” said Sylvia. “We care and support one another.”
Razor Dobbs, Sylvia’s husband, a volunteer for Center Point Fire Department said, “Working shoulder to shoulder with my VFD brothers and sisters, is the most rewarding work I’ve ever been a part of.
“Our local volunteer fire fighters put themselves in harm’s way whenever they answer a call.”
The Fritz family invites everyone to join in our “Giving with Gratitude Campaign” to help raise much-needed support for the men and women of our volunteer fire departments (VFDs).
On your next trip to Mini Mart, look for our display of gallery photos featuring our local volunteer fire departments located inside the store and on the fuel pumps.
Ask a Mini Mart team member how you can make a donation in our stores.
Please visit mini-mart.com to learn more about Mini Mart’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and our giveaways and special events.
