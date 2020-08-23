Free COVID-19 testing tomorrow

No registration, no appointment and no doctor’s order are needed for Kerr County residents who want to be tested free of charge on Monday, Aug. 24, to see if they have active COVID-19 infection (not antibodies.)
The testing clinic will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the county-owned Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville, said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“If you think you’ve been exposed to someone who has the novel coronavirus, or you have a symptom that could be one of those affective COVID-19 sufferers, we urge you to seek out this free test,” Thomas said.
The test is free, Thomas reminded, and consists of the FDA-approved oral swab, as opposed to the more intrusive nasal swab many clinics perform. Conducting the clinic will be Curative Inc., a company out of Louisiana that has held 2 similar clinics in the county in recent weeks.
Those who do the test are expected to be notified of their results within 48 hours.
Once Kerr County public health leaders are notified of all the results, Thomas will publish statistics of how many tests were conducted overall during the clinic, how many of the tests were taken by Kerr County residents and how many people tested positive overall and among the county citizens.
If anyone is currently experiencing symptoms and does not want to wait until Monday to get tested, Peterson Health officials advise that they immediately self-isolate and contact their primary physician’s office or call the PRMC Urgent Care clinic at 830-258-7669.
Otherwise, any questions related to COVID-19 may be directed to the Peterson Health COVID-19 hotline at 830-896-4200, Option 1. It is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The hospital posts further details, updates, a daily audio update and information about its current “No Visitation” policy online at: https://www.petersonhealth.com/covid-19-news/.
COVID-19 Update
The end-of-the-day report for Friday, Aug. 21, showed that Kerr County added 3 new cases of active COVID-19 infection, Thomas reported. That number is the same as the number of new cases added to the count yesterday.
The 3 confirmed positives were tested through Peterson Regional Medical Center, who then reported the findings to Thomas and the county’s emergency management response team.
This brings the number of Kerr County citizens who have tested positive locally to 434 since the pandemic began, Thomas said.
Additionally, Peterson Regional Medical Center stated it has 2 patients currently hospitalized on Friday, seeking treatment for COVID-19. This is the same number as yesterday.
Thomas provided additional updates to demographic counts today. They are as follows:
Kerr County COVID-19 Data (Aug. 21, 2020)
Active – Recovered – Probable Statistics:
This information is per the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 Daily update (which is different from the online dashboard,) and parts are from reporting from the DSHS Vital Statistics and Peterson Health.
• 17 ACTIVE INFECTIONS – The # of local citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19 (up 1 from yesterday)
• 422 RECOVERIES – The # of local citizens who once tested positive for the virus, but who have since beyond the stage where they were considered contagious (unchanged from yesterday)
• 7 FATALITIES -- The # of Kerr County residents who have died from COVID-19 (**per the DSHS Dashboard/Vital Statistics, and unchanged since Aug. 14)
Testing Statistics:
This information is aggregated from testing done at the local hospital, through nursing homes, at local mobile clinics, etc. Numbers are as of today, Aug. 21, 2020.
6,793 – TOTAL # of residents who have been tested locally for active COVID-19
(not antibodies)
• 4,524 – # of people tested through Peterson Regional Medical Center system
• 812 – # of people tested through Texas Military Forces mobile clinics
• 675 -- # of people tested in local nursing homes
• 782 – # of people tested by oral swab in Curative Inc. first clinic
• 434 -- # of county citizens who tested positive in Kerr County (**per PRMC)
COVID-19 Local Age Statistics:
This information is per Peterson Health and is based on the most recent 276 cases, Thomas said. This number is not complete, which is why it only includes 2 fatalities in this representation, but it does give some insights into the local ages of people in Kerr County being afflicted with the virus, he added.
CONFIRMED # of COVID-19 Positive Patients by Age Bracket in Kerr County, Texas
1 – Younger than 1 year old
6 -- 1-9 years old
20 -- 10-19 years old
51 – 20-29 years old
47 – 30-39 years old
40 – 40 to 49 years old
36 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
22 – 60 to 64 years old
13 – 65 to 69 years old
11 – 70 to 74 years old
13 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 year
