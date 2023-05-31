Memorial Day event draws hundreds

A larger than usual crowd gathered Monday morning for the Memorial Day ceremony at the Kerr County War Memorial, on the courthouse grounds. Retired U.S. Army Major General Robert L. Walter Jr., who lives in Ingram, was the featured speaker at the annual event.
Local U.S. Marine Corps veteran and new Kerrville City Councilmember Jeff Harris made opening comments and introduced the participants in the ceremony.
“For countless families across the nation, Memorial Day is often a painful reminder of those who were never afforded the opportunity to be honored as veterans for their service to our grateful nation. Their sacrifice is a true expression of selfless service, one that no one would pick for themselves,” Harris said.
Harris also recognized Glenn Crane and Gaylen Solomon, two World War II veterans in attendance at the event.
“Because of gentlemen like ya’ll, we are free, speak English and are allowed to do things like this to honor our veterans and our heroes,” Harris added.
Major General Walters started by telling the crowd gathered that he was “a little overwhelmed by the turnout.”
“Memorial Day is not about me or any veteran. This is a day of solemn remembrance. On the way over here I heard the radio say that it is the official start of summer, but I find that a little disrespectful. It’s more than barbeque and cookouts, at least it is for me, and I’m sure it is for you,” Walter said.
He told those in attendance that their presence as the ceremony was “to honor or remember. It may have been somebody that you knew who fell in battle. We’re here because we remember, but we promised ourselves we would not forget.”
“The truth is we cannot forget. We are here to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and other Americans in the past and in the future,” Walter said.
Walter gave a brief review of the history of Memorial Day, it’s origin in the U.S. and how it is now celebrated on the fourth Monday in May.
“When I joined the Army at age 18, I thought dying for my country was being noble. Being noble and having no fear does not exist when you go to war. It’s scary. The thought of dying, whether it’s for your country or not, leaving your family behind, your friends behind, it’s not noble, it’s scary.
“When we lose someone in our unit or you lose someone in your organization, reality sets in. You’re probably thankful. You might wonder ‘why it wasn’t me.’ The sense of loss is great. But we are Americans and we pick up things where we left off and complete the mission. But you don’t forget. You can’t forget. Our fallen sacrificed the ultimate,” he added.
The 88 names of Kerr County military heroes who paid the ultimate price and are inscribed on the county’s war memorial were read by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ryan Halley.
Those names include those 19 names from World War I, 48 from World War II, six who died in Korea, 12 who died in Vietnam and the three who most recently died in the Global War on Terrorism in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Historically, a commemorative Memorial Day event did not begin in the U.S. until late in the 19th Century, but the practice of honoring those who have paid the ultimate price for their country goes back to the time of the ancient Greek and Roman civilizations. In those times they had annual days of remembrance for loved one, including the soldiers who died in battles, each year. They would decorate their graves with flowers and have festivals and feasts in their honor. In ancient Athens 400 years before the birth of Christ, an Athenian general, Pericles, delivered a famous tribute to the soldiers who died in the Peloponnesian War, that has been compared to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address many centuries later.
In the mid-1860s as the Civil War came to its end, a large group of Union solders died in a Confederate encampment near Charleston, S.C., from disease or exposure. They were buried in a mass grave. Three weeks later, after the surrender of the Confederacy at Appomattox, the bodies were re-buried properly and the soldiers and citizens who accomplished the task sang hymns, read from the Bible and placed flowers on the graves.
In May 1868, General John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Union veterans’ group known as the Grand Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,000 soldiers killed in the Civil War.
He designated the day as Decoration Day and declared that Americans should lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead “whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
Logan is believed to have chosen May 30 as Decoration Day because it was a rare day that didn’t fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle. Later historians said that May 30 was selected to make sure adequate numbers of fresh flowers used to decorate the graves would be available.
Americans embraced the notion of “Decoration Day” immediately, and more than 25 states had some sort of ceremony to remember the fallen in the Civil War that first year. More than 5,000 people attended a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. By the end of the 19th Century all the states had adopted it as an official holiday, but it was not until the U.S. entered World War I that the tradition was expanded to honor those killed in all wars. The name was later changed to Memorial Day, but was not officially recognized nationwide until the 1970s, in the midst of the Vietnam War.
The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968 moved Memorial Day from its traditional observance on May 30 (regardless of the day of the week), to a set day—the last Monday in May.
The Memorial Day tradition of wearing a red poppy flower began in the midst of World War I when bright red flowers began poking through the battle-ravaged land across northern France and Flanders (northern Belgium). A Canadian military officer, Lt. Colonel John McCrae, a battlefield surgeon for an Allied artillery unit, spotted a cluster of the poppies shortly after the bloody Second Battle of Ypres. The sight of the bright red flowers against the dreary backdrop of war inspired McCrae to pen the poem, "In Flanders Field," in which he gives voice to the soldiers who had been killed in battle and lay buried beneath the poppy-covered grounds.
A teacher in Georgia who was a volunteer war worker read the poem in the Ladies Home Journal magazine and wrote her own poem, “We Shall Keep the Faith” which began a campaign to make the red poppy a symbol of tribute, a tradition that remains today, to those whose lives are lost in war.
Members of the Kerrville Composite Squadron TX-442 Civil Air Patrol were on hand to post the colors and distribute programs, U.S. flags and red poppies to all who attended the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.