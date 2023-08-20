HGCD: The drought now a critical situation

The message from the meeting of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District board of directors last Wednesday was loud and clear…Kerr County residents need to recognize the drought situation is critical and that water conservation has to become a priority countywide now.
With about two-thirds of the county in the dark bullseye on the map, locked into the “exceptional drought” category and the balance of the county (the western portion) in the “extreme drought” category, residents of both the incorporated cities of Kerrville and Ingram and all the non-incorporated areas need clarification of the situation as soon as possible.
“We need to be pulling on the same rope. We are all pulling from the same aquifers,” said Laurie Lowe who represents Pct. 4 residents on the Headwaters board.
Lowe also reminded the board that once the weather returns to normal rainfall cycles, it will take a long time to replenish the water in the aquifers because of the tight karst limestone structure of the aquifers. Unlike the Edwards Aquifer to the south and east which recharges more easily, the Trinity aquifers are very slow at recharging.
“We need to be cutting down on the confusion. People are confused, which is a major part of conservation efforts, and that’s all we’ve got now. It will take a lot of rain to refill our aquifers. We are in a severe drought. This is the one resource we have and that’s conservation. Our duty is to protect those aquifers, and that’s what we have to do,” Lowe added.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting the Headwaters board unanimously approved a change in HWCD rules that previously exempted the inclusion of the ASR wells from the district’s water management plan and did not require the City of Kerrville to mirror the water district’s plan.
The confusion rests primarily on the issue of why the City of Kerrville has a different set of drought rules than the rest of the county. The city just recently moved to Stage 2 drought restrictions while the rest of the county has been on Stage 3 restrictions since June of 2022.
HGCD general manager Gene Williams predicted the move from Stage 3 to Stage 4 by the water district was imminent. The Stage 3 trigger for the water district was when the well level in the district’s monitor well reached 1,400 feet and the Stage 4 trigger would be 1,390. The most recent reading at the monitor well is 1,397, just seven feet from the Stage 4 level.
Other monitor wells levels have consistently decreased significantly in recent months, Williams told the board last week. One well has gone down 40 feet in one month. Most of the wells are drilled into the Middle Trinity Aquifer. Only the wells in the City of Kerrville, City of Ingram and Kerrville South are drilled into the Lower Trinity. The city estimates up to 40 percent of the drinking water used is on lawns and other similar uses.
“AquaTexas has several of their water systems already in Stage 4 and the rest are likely to go to Stage 4 soon,” Williams said. AquaTexas is the largest commercial water provider in rural areas in the Hill Country, and provides water to many of the larger subdivisions in Kerr County who have community water systems.
Further complicating the water situation is the wildfire danger in Kerr and surrounding counties. All volunteer fire departments must rely on groundwater sources for fire suppression incidents which further stresses the aquifer levels. The Kerrville Fire Department, generally, will only respond to structure fires outside the city limits.
Even with fire bans in all counties and red-flag alerts in place, the chance of fires still exists from accidental incidents such as discarded cigarette butts, catalytic converters, power tool use or burning trash even with covers to the barrel.
Williams said Bandera County is already in Stage 5. Kendall County is in Stage 4 and the stages vary in Gillespie County because some of their wells are drilled into the Ellenberger Aquifer.
Stuart Barron, executive director of Public Works and Engineering for the City of Kerrville, spoke to the board at the beginning of the meeting.
“Part of my duties are dealing with water and wastewater for the city. We just found out about this issue last Wednesday, so we’ve had no chance to talk to the city council about it,” Barron told the HGCD board.
“We do have more than our conjunctive-use groundwater permit. We have river water, which is our first priority to use, then the ponding surface water (Nimitz Lake), and ASR wells. Groundwater is the last resort for us. We don’t like using it, but it’s great water. We really do preserve our groundwater sources,” Barron said.
Barron explained the city uses all sources of water to determine the city’s “safe operating capacity” and pointed out that they are permitted for 20 percent of the water used by the city to be groundwater. Barron also pointed out that the city has only used eight percent of its permit so far this year.
“This rule change seems like it is pointed at the city. The City of Kerrville is the only entity that has complied with HGWD rules for the past three years. Ordinances we have in place are not easily amended. If this rule change happens, we’ll have to go back and change our city ordinances which will take a while,” Barron pointed out.
Barron urged the HGWD board to enforce their rules with all entities involved instead of targeting just the City of Kerrville with the rule change. Board members indicated support for Barron’s suggestion and repeatedly praised the city for its drought management plan and its efforts to comply over the past three years.
On Thursday Barron said he will be preparing a report back to city council on the Headwaters meeting and options for the city to consider at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
“There is a lot of misconception about what we’re doing here. We are just removing the ASR exemption. We’re not changing all their rules. We’re simply stating they will come alongside us in their drought savings. We’re talking about amending permitted wells. No production limit will be applied to their wells,” said HGWD board president Tom Jones.
Jones stressed that the HGWD was not implying that the city is doing anything wrong and pointed out that the ASR wells actually help replenish the water in the Lower Trinity Aquifer because some of the stored treated water leaches into the aquifer itself.
The city announced recently they would pause withdrawing water from the Guadalupe River because the flow is insufficient to maintain their permit to withdraw, and they would rely more on other conjunctive resources which they alone have. The rest of the county, with the exception of the City of Ingram and Kerrville South, draw their water from a common source, either Middle or Trinity Aquifers. One well in Kerrville, most recently drilled, goes deeper into the Ellenberger Aquifer.
The city has its own drought management plan, with different triggers to change from one stage to another, and factors their other resources into that plan. The city draws 80 percent of its water from alternate resources other than well water, including the Guadalupe River (when the water is available), their Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) wells which store treated water from the river that is injected back into the karst aquifer system, plus treated wastewater used on the city’s soccer fields, Tivy High School and Schreiner University athletic fields and area golf courses.
Stage 4 restrictions will apply to all permitted well owners in the county including commercial wells, irrigation wells and all public water systems. It will prohibit washing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts or other hard-surfaced areas. Also prohibited will be washing down buildings or structures for any purpose other than immediate fire protection. Failure to repair leaks within a reasonable time after notice is given is also a violation of the restrictions. Pumping water into ponds, lakes or reservoirs for enhancement purposes, washing any motor vehicles, motorbikes, boats, trailers or other vehicles is prohibited. The filling of swimming pools is prohibited. Commercial car washes are exempted or if used in the immediate interest of public health, safety or welfare are exempted.
Stage 4 stricter regulations, when implemented, will mean residents will be able to use hand-held hoses, buckets, or drip irrigation systems only. The use of permanently installed automatic sprinkler systems and hose-end sprinklers of all kinds are prohibited. Should the drought continue to Stage 5, then all use of water on any lawn or landscape will be prohibited.
Three Kerr County residents spoke to the board in favor of changing the rules for the City of Kerrville, including one former city council candidate.
Barbara Dewell Ferguson, who ran for Place 2 in the spring, said the city had been sending mixed signals on the drought issue.
“It’s hard to get the message over to citizens when you stay in Stage 1 or Stage 2,” Ferguson said. She also criticized the city for encouraging large housing developments within the city recently and said, “immediate and substantial changes need to be made.”
Clayton Lambert echoed Ferguson’s concerns about development issues and his concern about the growth of the city and limited water resources.
“There is a limit. Most people think success is measured in growth. What is your property going to be worth if you have no water?” Lambert said.
Stage 4 of the water district’s drought plan includes one section, Section XI that “prohibits applications for new, additional, expanded or increased-in-size water service connections, meters service lines, pipeline extensions, mains or water service facilities of any kind.”
Implementation of Stage 4 could have a significant impact on several proposed housing or apartment developments in the city and county plus, potentially, any potential economic growth in the business sector countywide.
