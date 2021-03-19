Spring planting time here after winter’s cold

Area residents are getting “spring fever” about digging in the dirt and planting new vegetables or flowers. But post-ice storm, they may be asking more questions than usual about what’s available and timing of their planting efforts.
Glory Garden
There are 27-plus beds for new spring plants waiting to be tended at the Glory Community Garden on Webster Street, as the weather continues to warm up consistently.
Clifton Fifer of the Doyle Center and Pam Unstead, a Master Naturalist who volunteers at the garden, see good things to eat and the benefits of outdoor exercise for those who plan to garden there.
Most gardeners who have signed up for one or more beds in which to plant more vegetables or flowers are expected to begin their spring planting this week or next, they said.
It is true that people familiar with Hill Country weather believe, based on past experience, that there will be at least one more mild or near-freeze before early April. But that knowledge is passed on to their gardeners, including the novices.
“April 10 is the last average frost date,” Fifer said.
This spring, all 27-plus planting beds at the Glory Garden were spoken for by people who did so last spring and summer. But as of last week, two of them might be open to new gardeners, Fifer said. “We keep a waiting list.”
“Some people have two,” Fifer said, “and the majority of the gardeners there have edible plants. But there are enough with flowers in them to make it look really pretty out here in the summer.”
The local Girl Scout Troop 672, as a group, has two planting beds, as a learning project for the members of the troop.
Umstead also pointed out their gardening activities are two-season, with volunteer gardeners putting in “very nice winter crops, including kale, collards, herbs, onions, garlic, cabbage and broccoli, plus lilies for color.
“They were doing very well through this winter until that ice and snow storm we got in February. Not many people covered their beds, and we won’t know for a while if anything they planted survived.”
Some people planted what Fifer called “marginal things” like ferns; but they have hopes that plants that have been in the ground a year or two will regenerate on their own, after the ice and snow.
“Even if it looks gross, don’t mess with it until at least mid-April. And don’t add any fertilizer yet,” they both said.
“‘Thunder in February means frost in April’ – have you heard this saying?” Umstead asked Fifer. And he agreed that’s an old and true one.
Umstead added that another challenge this year is that many growers that supply nurseries have lost their crops. So it will make replacing dead plants even harder.
“But we have six years’ experience now and lots of friends to help,” Umstead said.
Fifer said they started with the corner property on the block, the equivalent of two city lots, and first put up the high fence, and got water lines installed so gardeners could water their plants.
Then they created a few lower planting beds, followed by more “raised” beds using rows of cinder blocks to make them.
“The idea for a pavilion came up shortly after that,” they said, when some gardener’s visitor remarked how it would be nice to have a shaded place to sit down.
She said the Plant Haus 2 in Kerrville previously donated a flat of cabbage plants to the Glory Garden and all the plants in the flat were adopted by somebody, within a short time.
Fifer said the garden’s Facebook page has contact information on it; and Umstead also may be contacted that way.
They send out a monthly newsletter to the gardeners and some media contacts.
“People start out thinking they will just be gardening,” Umstead said. “But once they get started they also make new friends here, and learn new things they can try. They can get advice from other gardeners, or give advice to others. And they can pick what time of day and how often they want to come.”
The Glory Garden has a high fence around it with a locked gate, but participating gardeners each have a code to get in the gate.
The duo told two stories about gardeners there.
Fifer said one older gentleman signed for one planting bed, and in addition to other plants, he put a rosebush in one corner of his bed. And he told others when it had one bloom on it, he would give it to his wife. He came regularly, usually in the evenings and his health improved gradually as he did so. And weeks later his wife came with him to the garden to visit. There happened to be one bloom on the rose bush, Fifer said, and the man picked it and presented it to his wife. And everybody there, cried.
Umstead said she tested a theory that if you bury a pair or two of men’s cotton underwear in a gardening bed, and leave it for three weeks, it will show the soil is fertile if the ground chews up the natural fibers fast. When she did this with three pairs in a flowerbed once, three months later literally all she could find in the soil were the elastic bands.
Public events
Fifer and Umstead said because of COVID-19 their last public event at the garden was a Cowboy Breakfast on March 20, 2020.
“Depending on virus regulations, in late May this year we hope to have ‘Music in the Garden’ that last Sunday,” Fifer said, “and ‘Burgers in the Garden’ in mid-June.”
They usually have a lunch in September for “partners” and friends.
“And we hope to get back to hosting school groups and Vacation Bible School groups this summer,” Umstead said.
They have developed this community garden through grant money or donations of money, supplies or services.
Their next big project is to add another storage shed on the property plus a permanent public bathroom attached to the city wastewater system. (They have a temporary long-term porta-potty from a donor they sincerely thank very much.)
Plant Haus 2
The owners and staff at Plant Haus 2 are busy answering post-ice-storm questions from people eager to replace their gardens and landscaping.
In many instances, their professional answers recently have been, “We don’t have XX in stock right now. I can ask our suppliers for what you want. But you have to remember that many of them lost most or all of their crops. I will find XX for you, if I can get it.”
And even for some of the plants they do have, their weather-protected greenhouse is still home for some things people are looking for out on the shaded tables.
For example, people asking for tomato plants (of which they have many varieties) are directed to the greenhouse, with the explanation that “we could get another freeze or near-freeze before April, so we’re keeping those inside the greenhouse for now.”
From the information bin, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a “Vegetable Garden Planting Guide” that lists plants by name and a chart of which months are best for planting.
And taking into account the Arctic weather in February, this list for the first two months of this year may not be entirely accurate. But this is the list on the chart: artichoke crowns or transplants; asparagus crowns; beets; broccoli transplants; cabbage transplants; carrots; cauliflower; chard; collards; Fava beans; cool season greens; kale, kohlrabi, leeks, mustard; “bulbing” onions; English, snap and snow peas; Irish potatoes; radishes, spinach and turnips.
The line down their chart between February and March says “average last freeze March 8,” a note that might be disputed this year.
The spring months of March through May lists added vegetables suitable for later planting, including snap and lima beans; cantaloupe; corn; cucumbers; eggplant; warm season greens; Southern peas; okra; pepper; sweet potatoes; pumpkins; squash, tomatoes; and watermelon.
Call the Plant Haus 2 at 792-4444 any day of the week.
