KPD finalizing ID of deceased male found in river, foul play not suspected

The Kerrville Police Department has tentatively identified a person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River. A final, positive identification is pending at this time.
On Friday, April 3, a deceased male was located in the Guadalupe River adjacent to the 2700 block of Memorial Highway/SH 27. The body was recovered and KPD investigators have been working to positively identify the person.
Investigators have spoken with family members and others who believe they know the identity of the deceased. At this time, we believe we know who the deceased is; however, a positive identification is still pending. We will not release a name until we are certain of the deceased’s identity and all of his family members have been notified.
Fingerprints have been taken from the deceased and are being compared with fingerprints on file in order to confirm the person’s identity. We anticipate having those results in the near future.
The circumstances in which the deceased entered the river are the focus of an on-going investigation; however, at this time investigators do not suspect foul play.
