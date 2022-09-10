Unemployment figures for the Kerrville area showed a 3.7 percent unemployment rate in June. July figures have not been released. The Kerrville area statistics are below the 4 percent figure reported in June for the 13-county area served by Workforce Solutions Alamo. That number is down from 5.8 percent in June 2021.
Adults qualified for help through WSA must have an income at or below the poverty level or receive SNAP (aka Food Stamps) benefits. A person who is considered a dislocated worker, someone who was laid off from a job through no fault of their own, may also qualify.
Workforce Alamo will also help qualified persons with the cost of a training program in certain “demand occupations.” Additionally they can provide support services such as vehicle fuel, rental assistance, utility costs and clothing for persons who get a job.
“These services are provided under the Workforce Innovation Act,” said Jennifer Johnson, supervisor of the Kerrville office.
Johnson said it is a pretty involved process to qualify, but once the person gets approved then they are usually successful in finding employment. The biggest stumbling block is often times when people can’t or won’t provide the necessary information to get through the process.
There were 826 people registered with the local workforce office looking for employment in June. Persons actively seeking employment can qualify for up to $7,500 in assistance while looking for a job, according to Johnson.
“We also have the National Disabled Worker Grant program that aids persons laid off as a result of the COVID pandemic,” Johnson said, “but we don’t see many people laid off because of COVID in Kerrville.”
Grant money is also still available for persons who lost their job as a result of Winter Storm Uri in early 2021 or were unable to work as a result of the storm. Again, Johnson said there were only a few people who have taken advantage of that program.
“We were able to help some people with CDL training (truck driver training) and we were able to pay for that training,” she said. “That program is still active.”
Another program available through Workforce Solutions Alamo is their Child Care Services program which provides subsidized child care assistance to eligible families. It pays part of the tuition for both private and church-related child care facilities in Kerrville or with relatives. The program then allows the parent to be able to work or train for a new job.
Enrollment in the CCS program is subject to the availability of funds. Once qualified, eligible families are then placed on a waiting list. Available childcare providers must have an agreement with Workforce Solutions Alamo to serve the CCS families and the provider must voluntarily meet requirements that exceed the state’s minimum licensing standards for childcare facilities under the Texas Rising Star Program. Most of the child care facilities in this area do accept CCS payments. Check with individual facilities for information.
Workforce Alamo also has several special programs for veterans seeking employment or training .
For the job seeker WSA can provide services including job postings, job search resources, training programs and help with exploring career options, help with creating a resume or application preparation and other assistance.
For the employer WSA can provide job posting and placement services, up-to-date information on the local labor market and emerging occupations, recruiting, retention and training assistance, tax and hiring incentives and other services.
Persons seeking employment or employers seeking employees can find help at the local WSA office at 1700 Sidney Baker N. Suite 500, or call 830-257-3171.
For more info on the local workforce issues go to www.kerrville. org/978/workforce. For more information on regional WSA programs go to www.workforcesolutionsalamo.org.
