Pets Alive! offers supplies, pets can be reclaimed at KC Animal Services

Many cats and dogs have been displaced by the winter storm in our area.
Residents who are missing pets should contact Kerr County Animal Services (830) 257.3100.
Pet reclaim fees will be waived during this time. The Kerrville Pets Alive! office at 414 Clay St. will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the next several days. The office has limited cat and dog supplies. Pet owners in need should email info@kerrvillepetsalive.com.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal welfare charity serving Kerr County. KPA’s mission is to save homeless cats and dogs from euthanasia by providing education, resources and support.
KPA! is in need of small bags of dry and canned dog, puppy, kitten and cat food, clumping cat litter and pet house-training pads.
In addition, Kerr County Animal Services is also allowing owners to pick pets up Saturday, Feb. 20 beginning at 9 a.m.. (they are normally closed on Saturdays)
Tax-deductible monetary donations may be made via the Kerrville Pets Alive! Facebook page or website: kerrvillepetalive.org. Mailed donations should be sent to KPA!, 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste, 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Tx, 78028. Walk in donations accepted at 414 Clay in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.