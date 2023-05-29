The Kerr Central Appraisal District recently mailed 30,210 notices of appraised value to owners of property in Kerr County.
Notices were sent to owners of property in which the market or assessed value increased by more than $1,000 from the previous year's value, and properties that changed ownership in the previous year. Taxpayers may also view the appraisal notices using the property search at Kerrcad.org. under the values tab.
The increase in market value was approximately 24 percent from 2022. The estimated assessed increase was approximately 16 percent from 2022, according to Sharon Constantinides, chief appraiser with the KCAD.
Some areas required larger or smaller increases in order to reflect current sales trends for those neighborhoods, Constantinides said.
According to Constantinides, homesteaded properties have a cap of 10 percent on the amount of assessed value increase from the previous year. This only applies if the ownership did not change from the previous year and the property qualified for the homestead exemption in the current year.
As indicated last year, the 2023 appraisal notice will not include an estimate of taxes. In order to provide greater transparency, Senate Bill 2 in the 2019 legislative session allowed for the removal of the estimate and required the development of a website to provide property owners tax rate and tax rate adoption hearing details; kerr.truthintaxation.com is updated by the tax units each year to provide property owners a one-stop location for all tax rate related information. An estimate of taxes can still be found for each property on the Kerr Appraisal District's website using 2022 tax rates for the estimate.
Appraisal districts are responsible for appraising all property subject to property taxes in Texas at its market value as of January 1. (Texas Property Tax Code §23.01(a)). By law, your local appraisal district is required to use actual market activity to determine a market value for all properties within the county. Because market values in Kerr County have continued to increase, the market value assigned to your property by the appraisal district must also increase. While the volume of home sales has decreased over the past few months, prices have not decreased and continue to rise.
The Texas State Comptroller's office conducts a ratio study to measure the performance of each appraisal district in Texas. The level of appraisal determined in the study shows whether the appraisal district has appraised properties at 100 percent of the legally required level. (Texas Property Tax Code §5.10(a)). For more information regarding Texas property tax laws and the results of the Comptroller's ratio study for Kerr County, you can visit the Texas Comptroller's website at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax.
