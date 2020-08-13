Tivy Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Tivy High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 have been announced, honoring 2000 graduate Marty Jefferson, 2005 graduate Jacqueline Overby-Brummett and longtime sports reporter and photographer Stuart Cunyus, who will be inducted under the “Avid Supporter” category.
Marty Jefferson
Jefferson was an All-State running back and still holds the record for All Time Rushes in Tivy history, recording 4,472 yards over his career and scoring 56 touchdowns. Jefferson hauled in 32 passes for 471 yards and once returned a kickoff for 102 years as a senior.
Jefferson was an All-District player from 1998-2000 and was named to the All-State team in 2000.
He and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Midland, where they own and operate Tall City Moving. They are the parents of four children.
Jacqueline Overby-Brummett
Jacqueline Overby-Brummett holds the record for All Time Most Points scored, recording 1,931 over her career as a Lady Antler basketball player. She sank 303 career shots from behind the arc and was credited with the most three-pointers in a single season during the 2004-05 season, logging 89 total shots.
Overby-Brummett was a four-year letterman, earning First Team All District honors as a freshman. In her sophomore year, Overby-Brummett was named to the First Team All-District and All-Region list.
As a junior, Overby-Brummett repeated the All-District and All-Region honors and added inclusion to the San Antonio Express Super Team and was named Region 4 MVP.
In her senior year, Overby-Brummett racked in multiple awards, including First Team All-State and selection to play in the TACB All-Star game.
Overby-Brummett received a four-year scholarship to play basketball at Houston Baptist University, where she went on to record 145 three-point shots.
She is currently employed at PMHMP.
Stuart Cunyus
Stuart Cunyus covered his first Tivy football game in the fall of 1996, and over the next 21 years he reported on just about every big sports moment in Antler lore.
A fixture on the sidelines at all Tivy sports events during his years with the Kerrville Mountain Sun, the Kerrville Daily Times, and as a co-founder and longtime photographer and sportswriter/editor with the Hill Country Community Journal in 2005, he’s seen more games than most of us can ever imagine.
Following the Antlers did bring Cunyus professional success. His Mountain Sun sports section won top honors from the Texas Press Association, and he picked up a first-place award from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors for spot sports while at the Daily Times. In 12 years at the Community Journal, Cunyus’ sports sections captured first-place honors eight times in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contests (and placed third on three other occasions), and his sports photos grabbed top honors six times (with two more third-place finishes).
In 2016, Cunyus was named the Texas High School Coaches Association’s “Putt Powell Sportswriter of the Year” after being nominated for the honor by former Tivy athletic director and football coach Mark Smith.
The Class of 2020 inductees will be honored at a later date.
The Tivy Athletic Booster Club Hall of Fame Committee consists of seven Tivy High School graduates who are all members of the Booster Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.