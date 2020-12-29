HPMS choir students earn regional honors

This past week, 15 members of the HPMS Choir Program completed virtual auditions for TMEA Region 29 Honor Choirs. Ten singers were selected and recognized as members of the honor choirs.
Madison Behrends was placed in the Intermediate Treble Honor Choir.
Faith Vasquez, Leigha Woods, and Josslyn Collazo were placed in the Advanced Treble Honor Choir.
Cooper Pruit, Jaykob Lopez, Dillon Poer, Dylan Melton, Shaen Jay Patterson, and Wyatt Cline were selected for the Tenor Bass Region Choir.
The HPMS Choir is under the direction of Kara Baker.
