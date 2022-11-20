Sheriff honors staff at luncheon

A large group of employees of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office were honored at last Thursday’s Thanksgiving luncheon and awards ceremony hosted by PAK Medical Group, a division of Invocare Health, and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation, at Calvary Temple Church. This was the second year for the awards luncheon to be hosted by the church.
Sheriff Larry Leitha presented the department’s “Life Saving Award” this year to Deputy Brenden Portan. Portan was on patrol on Aug. 2, 2022 just after 1 p.m when he was dispatched to a residence outside of Ingram in reference to an adult female victim who was no longer breathing as the result of an overdose.
“Knowing the severity of the call, Deputy Portan expedited his response and arrived before the paramedics. Once on scene he located the victim who was unresponsive and not breathing. Without hesitation, Deputy Portan retrieved the department supplied NARCAN nasal spray which is an opioid overdose treatment medicine designed for this specific kind of situation,” Leitha said.
Portman then administered the NARCAN spray to the victim’s nose and within seconds the victim began breathing and opened her eyes. At that point paramedics arrived on scene, stabilized the victim and transported her to the hospital. She made a full recovery.
“Deputy Portan’s quick responses, recognition of the severity of the medical emergency, immediate actions and properly utilizing NARCAN resulted directly in saving the life of the victim,” Leitha said. “A failure to act could have led to a tragic outcome.”
The Sheriff’s Commendable Service Award was presented to Deputy Victoria Young. Young started her employment with KCSO in February 2021.
“We have received numerous phone calls and notes from citizens who wanted to point out the ‘above than expected service’ they received from her. Deputy Young always has a smile on her face and exhibits a positive attitude to everyone she comes in contact with,” Leitha said.
He pointed out that Young is very dedicated to her job and is always willing to come in when a shift runs short and is always available to assist her fellow officers.
“She takes on any task assigned to her without complaint and takes no shortcuts in her service to the community,” Leitha added.
Leitha pointed out that Young is also a member of the newly formed SRT as a negotiator.
The Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year Award went to Lt. Scott Gaige
“When I became sheriff, I observed areas and needs within the sheriff’s office that needed to be upgraded or instituted, I originally saw those needs and upgrades as a multi-year process during my first term but, thanks to Lt. Scott Gaige, these were accomplished in record time,” Leitha said.
Leitha pointed out several areas in which Gaige had facilitated change including upgrade of the patrol uniforms making them more professional in appearance and function, setting up a program to keep a newer, more reliable fleet of patrol vehicles, administrator and investigator vehicles to maintain a more professional appearance with less maintenance cost to the county.
Leitha pointed out that Gaige also took a leadership role in the creation of the new Special Response Team (SRT) that has been deployed and utilized in numerous high risk search warrant and warrant arrest operations.
“Our deputies and investigators have access to upgraded weapons systems with new rifles and we are beginning to transition to department-issued weapons to have a standardized weapon to be more tactfully sound.”
The sheriff pointed out that Gaige was responsible for applying for and receiving numerous grants which have helped to expedite his goals for the sheriff’s office, including the matching $150,000 grant from the Cailloux Foundation to “jumpstart our goal of purchasing a Bearcat ARV for our Special Response Team,” and other grants to upgrade body cameras and the recent award of funds for ballistic shields to be utilized in high-risk or active-shooter events.
The Sheriff’s Civilian Employee of the Year award was presented to Olivia Montanez, who has worked as an administrative assistant in the jail for the past seven years.
“She is efficient in her work and handles everything that comes across her desk. She has been recognized by Kerr County Commissioners’ Court for her work with CJIS (Criminal Justice Information System) and works to maintain accurate criminal records with DPS.
“These important records can affect peoples’ lives and she serves the public with distinction. She is professional in communicating with the public and completes our monthly state reports on time and with care. She finds and fixes errors, keeping all of us on track,” Leitha said.
The Correction Officer of the Year award recipient was Katherine (Kate) Nichols who works in the jail.
“Kate shows sound judgment, strong interpersonal skills and is resourceful in doing her job. She is a team player and steps in where needed, without complaints or hesitation. Working in the jail an be work under pressure and Kate responds with professionalism and skill,” Leitha said.
Also recognized at the luncheon:
• Field training officers Sgt. Jason Bruner and Corrections Officer Tad Stentz in the Corrections Department;
• Field training officers Deputy Matthew Reusser and Cpl. Michael Holzapfel in the Patrol Division;
• Service awards for 10 years of service to the department were given to Cpl. David Chupp, Sgt. Alex Monroe and Deputy Loammi Tejeda;
• Service awards for 20 years of service went to Sgt. Belinda Cardona, Deputy Vince Isley, Cpl. Amin Malek and Cpl. Chris O’Keefe;
• Deputies who received their Master Peace Officer Certification were recognized; Cpl. Trudy Allen, Investigator Frank Bigler, Cpl. Amin Malek, Cpl. Chris O’Keefe and Sgt. Casey Spence;
• The Corrections Division award went to Brady Rosinbaum, Patrol Division award went to Deputy Loammi Tejeda, Criminal Investigations Division went to Inv. Greg Longenbaugh and the Special Operations Division award went to Investigator Lucas Flores.
