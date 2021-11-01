Capital improvement needs on display

Kerr County Commissioners’ Court formed a Capital Improvements Planning committee two years ago to survey and prioritize issues that need addressing over the next couple years in order to preserve and improve services to community residents for the long term.
Committee members were tasked with thinking ahead for the next 25 to 30 years; and they have now identified a few key projects in advance of a proposed bond election in November 2022.
The sites on last week’s tour included:
• Hill Country Youth Event Center, specifically its indoor arena;
• Animal Control Services facility;
• Proposed new Animal Services site;
• West Kerr County Annex;
• The main Courthouse downtown, including security, facilities re-arrangement, records storage, and its IT department;
• Proposed site of new tax office.
In the near future, tours of the identified project sites (lasting about 3 hours) will be offered to civic groups and the public. Presently, tours are first being offered to elected county officials and department heads only, with a few media representatives included for community coverage.
Tour members were, and will be, offered “behind the scenes looks” at what current conditions are, what areas need attention, and what county officials and CIP members think might be solutions moving forward.
CIP member Pete Calderon called none of the following “wants,” saying all are “needs, right now.”
CIP members said a 30-year bond note will cost individual county taxpayers about $20 each per year.
Other committee members are Dr. Robert Templeton, Ingram ISD; Jason Reeves, JK Bernhard Construction; Chris Hughes; Brenda Hughes, Buzzie’s BBQ; and Fred Henneke, attorney and former county judge.
HCYEC Indoor Arena
The CIP members said issues include no upgrades or improvements since it opened 38 years ago. The electrical system doesn’t meet code; the roof needs replacing; there’s no fire suppression system; no bathrooms in the barn; and lighting, ventilation, drainage and insulation all need to be fixed.
They propose bringing the electrical system up to code, adding fire suppression and replacing the insulation and roof; plus adding accessible restrooms and improving lighting, drainage and ventilation.
This building of about 20,000 square feet, currently brings in about $175,000 annual revenue; and the overall economic impact from the annual livestock show weekend is about $500,000. It also is the county’s designated trauma and evacuation facility.
“But many event organizers pass on renting the Hill Country Youth Event Center because of the facility’s condition and lack of amenities,” said CIP member Pete Calderon.
He called this proposition “not a re-build but a Joan Rivers facelift” after previous work was “patchwork;” including a concrete floor (that dirt could be laid over and removed from), stand-alone generator, better doors and more security.
He said 4-H members are primary users, but portions are also used for voting, COVID testing, as a shelter and rented for events.
Animal Control
The current facility on Loop 534 is deteriorating, undersized with insufficient kennels and office space; no climate-controlled storage for food and medical supplies; and limited space for cages, traps and department files, in addition to not being ADA-compliant for citizens.
Kerr County already purchased 16 acres of land adjoining Road & Bridge Department, on Spur 100; and propose to build a new larger animal facility on four acres of this land.
The rest would enlarge parking and vehicle storage for Road & Bridge.
CIP members say the new ACS building could be designed to include exam rooms; training rooms; isolation areas; laundry and shower facilities; and accessible parking and lobby areas for stray pet drop-off and adoption services. And where the acreage has drainage issues, part could be left “wild” for outdoor exercise yards and the occasional livestock picked up by officers.
Animal Services supporters/volunteers said they want “well and sick” sides to the building; and a much larger public lobby and office space for staff.
They said the current facility (originally a private home) could be sold to support new business development and offset the cost of the new facility.
ACS’ mission is to protect animals from public dangers and to protect citizens and property from dangers of uncontrolled animals; and those deputized officers serve all 1,100 square miles of Kerr County.
West Kerr Annex
The West Kerr Annex building of county government was originally designed as an animal care facility; and CIP members deem it “barely adequate to serve Precinct 4, the county’s largest.”
Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale and the CIP members said the building lacks office space, isn’t ADA-compliant; has one single-sex restroom; lacks storage; has insufficient security and limited parking; and is leased by the county at ever-increasing costs.
The CIP’s proposal is that a 6,000-square-foot facility (more than double its present size) be built on county-owned land on State Hwy 27 West across Johnson Creek, to include a sheriff’s substation, constable’s office, courtroom and tax office.
Currently, when needed as a voting site, Ragsdale’s courtroom is used; and the storage closet doubles as a jury room for trials. The building houses Pct. 4 justice of the peace and constable, and the West Kerr Tax Office, with only eight parking spaces in front.
Courthouse
The listed facts about county government say the main downtown building was constructed in 1926; is one of 11 county facilities; houses 329 fulltime staff and 14 part-time; has 16 existing access points; and is used by about 25,000 residents annually. And now the state sent an unfunded mandate to provide larger rooms to house 12-person juries.
Committee notes said it was built without modern security, technology and communications systems.
The CIP proposes to move the Tax Office to county property at 600 Earl Garrett, hopefully accompanied by a drive-through capability. Moving that office out will create space for a jury room; and the IT department also can be expanded with security measures including cameras and door access panels.
On the tour, the IT department with at least 3 employees and multiple computer arrays was shown in a hallway/closet connecting two larger departments.
And Bob Reeves, tax assessor-collector, opened the single storage area for what he called “forever records,” some categories of county records including large bound property records and others that are required by the state to be kept in their original forms forever.
Storage as a whole is a larger problem, they said. The county has 36 departments and all require more designated space due to state law requiring manual “hard copy” file retention. The volume of records storage has overwhelmed current areas for boxed storage, they said; and file retrieval is challenging and cumbersome.
The CIP’s proposed solution is to use county-owned property to construct a new storage facility, and make it climate-controlled; with a drive-through option for loading and unloading.
Already some departments have moved items to the former Juvenile Detention Facility off Legion Drive, where at least it was constructed with more lock-able secure spaces.
County officials also bought and renovated the two-story building at 550 Earl Garrett for the new Public Defenders’ Office, which the multi-county group is renting from Kerr officials.
The CIP group has been working since 2019 to identify projects that will resolve county facility needs and ensure responsible growth; and the “administrative campus” at 550 and 600 Earl Garrett is a result of their work.
CIP notes say Kerr now unofficially has 52,298 residents, a 6-percent growth since 2010.
