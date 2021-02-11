KACC ‘Spring Sale’ set to begin

Kerr Arts & Cultural Center in downtown Kerrville (“The Art Center”) is having a “Spring Art Sale” on Feb. 18-20. Whether you need art supplies to finish a personal project or have a blank space on your walls that could be filled with art that’s new to you, Executive Director Lanza Teague and her staff and volunteers probably have something you need.
Teague said they have been collecting donations and cleaning closets; and the proceeds of this sale will benefit “The Art Center.”
She’s also collecting names and contact information for people who would be willing to help the KACC staff set up this sale. If you’re interested, call her at 895-2911 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The KACC is located at 227 Earl Garrett St., in downtown Kerrville, and the website is www.kacckerrville.com.
So far, Teague’s inventory in various closets and shelves includes original art (both framed and unframed) in many styles and subjects, some pottery, frames, art supplies, easels of various designs and sizes, and a variety of art supplies.
Some of the original art came to the KACC as a gift from the estate of the late artist Idonna Coffelt, as a gift from her family to the Art Center, Teague said. They’ve cataloged all those gifts; and a number of Coffelt’s paintings will be included in the upcoming sale.
This sale has been planned to get the KACC through a long stressful time for this nonprofit art center.
This event will be taking place in multiple parts of the KACC building, she said. For instance, they plan to lay out the art supplies, including easels, on the back loading dock and perhaps in the adjoining studio, while artworks for sale will be elsewhere in the galleries.
“We also have some jewelry cases to sell that we don’t need. We’re looking those over to choose what to keep and what we can sell,” Teague said.
People have to be prepared to go to the KACC building to shop in person. They aren’t offering any online shopping.
As for the Chocolate Fantasy, she said she and the staff and board will be re-thinking this event to plan something for 2022.
Teague said, “We’ve had to get creative, because of events and shows we’ve had to cancel. That includes the traditional annual Youth Art Show and an art event with Schreiner University senior design students. This fundraiser is a result of COVID in 2020 and ’21; and we’re trying to stay flexible this year.”
The KACC’s budget is usually funded by a combination of membership dues, supporter’s donations, gallery rentals, artists’ fees to enter shows and have them “juried,” ticket sales from fundraisers such as the cancelled Chocolate Fantasy, sales from their gift shop, and whatever grants they can get. And during COVID while they are trying to remain open during regular hours, their salaries and other bills continue to come due.
Teague said they closed the KACC for about two months at one point during this COVID pandemic, but the building, with some exceptions, allows space for people to distance themselves from other visitors.
One problem is, artists and groups have been reluctant to commit to participating in proposed shows, over the past months, both reducing the KACC’s income and the variety of activities they have tried to offer.
In the case of the popular Chocolate Fantasy, that event has drawn a large crowd each year and was considered impossible to maintain “social distancing” in the building.
Historical Exhibit
She’s excited about the upcoming Historical Exhibit because of the variety of items expected to be loaned by area families, and because previous such shows have been among their most popular with area residents.
“So far we’re expecting to have an old wagon from the Real family, some old Pampell’s cups, an old hotel guest register, equipment and information on Kerr County’s wool and mohair industry, history on Kerrville’s railroad, photos from Joe Herring’s collection, and a spittoon from the old Schreiner Bank,” Teague said. “There’s a lot of local interest, in general; and we’ll be previewing what could be seen in the new Heart of the Hills museum – stuff from here that needs a home in the new museum.”
She said those items can be brought to the KACC early, but the owners should call her first. Feb. 22 is the last day to deliver items for the historical exhibit.
Kerr County native (and Kerr County Historical Commission member) Julius Neunhoffer happened to visit the KACC while this interview was in progress, and has been adding items to his first list already. Teague said one of jobs is to figure out how to get full-sized farm and delivery wagons into the art galleries, and then out again.
But Neunhoffer also mentioned an old metal bathtub, cash register, calculator, hump-backed trunk, a Real family kitchen table, iron with a chimney, gas-fired iron, wooden folding ironing board, a wood-framed wicker wheelchair from the former TB sanitarium here and a rolltop desk used by Louis Schreiner.
Teague said she’s beginning to consider grouping items related to businesses owned by the pioneer Schreiner family, to illustrate their influence on the county.
Calendar constantly fluxuating
As Teague wrote in a recent message to the media and other contacts, “The calendar keeps a-changin’.”
“Due to circumstances out of our control the exhibit calendar for 2021 is in a state of constant flux.”
She attached a calendar – updated yet again – and said it could be downloaded to the recipients’ computers and be viewed in a larger size.
She asked recipients to note a membership show added the morning she sent the message, to be held April 1-May 1, 2021. She said there’s an opening in the Cornels Gallery in the May-June slot and it’s available for an artist to rent.
Her desktop calendar is full of things scratched out and penciled in.
So as of Feb. 2, when she sent the latest calendar, these are the upcoming 2021 shows and events:
• Through Feb. 14 – Gaby Rico and Andy Villerreal, Avery Gallery; Kerrville Art Club Judged Show, Cornels Gallery; GAGA Group Show, abstract art in the Derby Gallery;
• Feb. 18-20 – KACC Art Sale;
• Feb. 25-March 27 – “Beasts of the Field & Fowl of the Air” by Vickie McMillan Hayes in the Cornels Gallery; “Paintings by the Monday Artists” in the Derby Gallery, reception Feb. 27, 2-4 p.m.;
• Feb. 25-May 1 – “Pieces of Our Past – the History of Kerr County;”
• April 1-May 1 – “Seasons and Weather,” KACC Membership Show, Cornels Gallery; “Paintings by LaRue,” reception April 10;
• May 27-July 2 – “Southwest Gourd and Weaving Fine Art Show,” Avery Gallery; “A Moment in Time,” art by Patty Thomas, Derby Gallery;
• July 8-Aug.7 – “Images,” KACC Annual Judged Membership Show, Avery Gallery; “17th Annual Hometown Crafts Teachers’ Show,” Cornels Gallery; Art by Carol Seminara, Joe Hovde and Mary Kay Sawyer Morse;
• Aug. 12-Sept. 11 – “21st Annual Photoquest,” Avery Gallery; “Hildegard Slaughter and David McCormick Exhibit,” Cornels Gallery; “Cindy Goldman +3,” Derby Gallery;
• Sept. 16-Oct. 23 – “Kerrville Art Club,” Avery Gallery; “Deanna Eixman Exhibit,” Cornels Gallery; “Lillian Daura Hamilton Exhibit,” Derby Gallery.
• Nov. 4-Dec. 17 – “22nd Annual Texas Furniture Makers Show,” all galleries.
Check the website and watch area media for changes Teague has to make in the plans. She said she already altered the “gourd show” to include fiber arts.
