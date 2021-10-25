Wrase, Pena advance to state XC competition

CORPUS CHRISTI – Alyssa Pena and Ethan Wrase will represent Tivy cross country at the state level after finishing strong in the Class 5A Region-IV Meet held Monday in Corpus Christi.
Pena ran 19:34 for her 5K race and placed 12th overall from among 182 competitors. Under the formula used by the UIL, however, she was ranked sixth out of the top 10 individuals not part of a qualifying team. The top four teams advance to state, and then the next 10 racers.
Wrase was seventh best out of 184 boys and his time of 16:30 for 5K actually had him fifth among the 10 who were not part of an advancing team.
“It was a good day to be a Tivy Antler,” said head coach Cody Taylor.
The top four girls’ teams included three from Tivy’s 26-5A group.
Boerne Champion was first, followed by Rio Grande Valley school Mission Sharyland, then Dripping Springs and New Braunfels Canyon.
On the boys’ side Alamo Heights comes out of District 26-5A and then District 25-5A teams from Cedar Park, Georgetown and Marble Falls filled in the final spots.
The Class 5A portion of the UIL State Cross Country Meet will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at Old Settlers’ Park in Round Rock.
Pena’s race is at 11:30 a.m. and Wrase runs at 12:10 p.m.
