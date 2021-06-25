FEMA approves Kerr County individual assistance from storm damage

This morning, local officials received the answer they had been hoping for over the past few months -- that Kerr County has received an “Individual Assistance” designation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This means that qualifying local residents will be able to receive federal dollars to help them recover from damages caused by the historic, extreme ice/snowstorm back in mid-February.
While somewhere in the neighborhood of 130 counties applied for the designation, only 77 were initially included as “Individual Assistance” (IA) counties. Of this latest round, Kerr County was one of only 3 counties to e approved by FEMA for the IA designation. Also getting the nod this round were Lamar County and Shackelford County.
“This is a great day for Kerr County, and all residents who qualify for the federal aid need to take advantage of it,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management.
“Everyone who wishes to seek assistance from FEMA under this individual assistance designation must apply within the next 60 days,” Thomas added. “It is very important that residents read and follow the procedures for filing with FEMA for assistance.”
The forms to apply for individual assistance and more information are available on the county website. Visit https://co.kerr.tx.us and click on the “News/Announcements” link. Included are documents on how to start the recovery process, the best way to send disaster documents, what to expect after applying and information on the FEMA appeals process.
“I want to thank all those who went online and completed the iSTAT survey about the property damages they suffered,” Thomas said, adding, “FEMA used those survey results to make a positive determination in Kerr County’s favor, so what you did really paid off for our local community and those in it who need the help.”
After weeks of appealing to local property owners to fill out the online survey and provide supporting photographs as evidence, there were 576 in total who did what the county asked. Those were then classified into the following property damage categories: 3 properties completely destroyed, 179 properties that suffered major damage, 123 properties with minor damage, 58 properties who were affected by the winter weather event and 213 that had minimal damage.
“Thank you, to all of you who went through the trouble to comply. Because of you, some of our residents could qualify for the federal aid that will help them get back to normal, whereas otherwise they would face a long-term recovery or one where recovery was not possible at all,” Thomas said. “Thank you for being good neighbors and working together for the benefit of our community.
